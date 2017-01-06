Nevada County sheriff implements new text alert system | TheUnion.com

This weekend’s anticipated downpour could be the perfect chance for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to use its new community outreach tool.

Anyone can now receive text notifications from the Sheriff’s Office about dangerous weather, traffic hazards and other problems through Nixle, which partnered with local authorities to bring a Community Notification System here. People can sign up for the service by texting their zip code to 888777, and customize their alerts by signing up at http://www.nixle.com.

“We want to use this so we’re putting out necessary, valuable information that people will find useful,” Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Pettitt said.

The new system is in addition to the existing CodeRED that informs users about significant emergencies. CodeRED will continue to inform people of high-level problems. Nixle will send notifications about lesser issues like road closures and traffic wrecks in specific parts of the county.

People can tweak their settings at Nixle’s website. Pettitt said someone living in Penn Valley might want to avoid receiving information about Truckee, and vice versa.

“I see this being used more and more as time goes on,” he added.

In this weekend’s case, Nixle could inform people about flooding across the county.

Forecasts call for between 1 and 2 inches of rain today and 2 to 3 inches on Sunday.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.