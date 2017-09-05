Nevada County searches for new HR director

Nevada County officials say they want to have a new Human Resources director in place by January.

The successor to Charlie Wilson, who retired in late July, is expected to make between $135,531 and $166,670, said Alison Lehman, assistant county executive officer.

Lehman, who remains assistant CEO, is serving as the interim Human Resources director in the wake of Wilson's retirement.

Mali Dyck, appointed Aug. 7 as interim deputy CEO, is helping with county initiatives and projects, Lehman said. Dyck previously served as program manager for eligibility and employment services in the Department of Social Services.

As interim deputy CEO, Dyck is working on the county's process to develop a permanent marijuana grow ordinance. She's also preparing an executive level workshop this week, and working with legislative advocates to advance bills through the state Legislature.