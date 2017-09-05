Nevada County searches for new HR director
September 5, 2017
Nevada County officials say they want to have a new Human Resources director in place by January.
The successor to Charlie Wilson, who retired in late July, is expected to make between $135,531 and $166,670, said Alison Lehman, assistant county executive officer.
Lehman, who remains assistant CEO, is serving as the interim Human Resources director in the wake of Wilson's retirement.
Mali Dyck, appointed Aug. 7 as interim deputy CEO, is helping with county initiatives and projects, Lehman said. Dyck previously served as program manager for eligibility and employment services in the Department of Social Services.
As interim deputy CEO, Dyck is working on the county's process to develop a permanent marijuana grow ordinance. She's also preparing an executive level workshop this week, and working with legislative advocates to advance bills through the state Legislature.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Waste Management customers in Grass Valley, Nevada City won’t get service Wednesday
- UPDATE: Cal Fire: Pleasant Fire 65 percent contained; Ponderosa Fire evac order reduced to warning
- Nevada County authorities ID suspected shooter of search-and-rescue volunteer
- Nevada County authorities suspend search for missing Yuba River swimmer
- Pleasant Fire in Nevada County at 80 percent containment on Sunday
Trending Sitewide
- Waste Management customers in Grass Valley, Nevada City won’t get service Wednesday
- UPDATE: Cal Fire: Pleasant Fire 65 percent contained; Ponderosa Fire evac order reduced to warning
- Nevada County authorities ID suspected shooter of search-and-rescue volunteer
- Grass Valley’s Trattoria Milano restaurant to close its doors
- Nevada County authorities suspend search for missing Yuba River swimmer