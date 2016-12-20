Nevada County searches for consultant for creation of marijuana cultivation rules | TheUnion.com

Nevada County is searching for a consultant to help write its permanent marijuana grow rules, a process that could take up to 18 months.

The county last week issued a request for proposals for the third-party facilitator.

“It’s here,” Supervisor Ed Scofield said of Proposition 64, which legalized the adult use of marijuana. “Regulation is just going to have to become the answer to this. That’s another reason to put out the (request).”

Supervisor Hank Weston, who serves on the county’s marijuana subcommittee, said tapping a third party to facilitate has long been discussed.

“We’re hoping that there’s some good people out there,” Weston added.

Marijuana cultivation became one of the county’s most contentious issues this year. Sheriff Keith Royal in January presented an ordinance that prohibited outdoor grows and limited indoor grows to 12 plants.

Voters turned down that ordinance in June, leading to temporary grow rules currently in place. Supervisors said they’d form an advisory committee to develop permanent regulations.

According to the request for proposals, that committee won’t be formed until after supervisors approve a contract, tentatively scheduled for late February.

Companies interested in submitting a proposal have until 3 p.m., Jan. 17. Officials are expected to interview finalists the following month and approve a contract on Feb. 21, though the latter date could change.

The facilitator would help a county subcommittee select members for an advisory group, which will be composed of stakeholders. The facilitator also will lead all meetings and provide final recommendations for a permanent cultivation ordinance.

Patricia Smith, a longtime Nevada County medicinal marijuana activist, has concerns about a third-party facilitator guiding the process to write new grow regulations. She fears new grow rules will impose harsh taxes on small growers.

“To me, it all goes back to the medicine,” Smith said. “I don’t want patients to be overlooked in the process.”

Smith also is worried about the possibility of waiting 18 months for new grow rules. She called the interim regulations “horrible.”

The interim rules restrict grows by zone and parcel size. The largest grow allowed is 25 plants, which must be on over 20 acres.

Smith opposes rushing the permanent ordinance through the Board of Supervisors, but noted the interim rules — approved in late July — would remain in place for two years, if the facilitator takes the full 18 months.

The county isn’t required to select the facilitator based on cost alone, meaning it’s not restricted to picking the lowest bidder. Additionally, it can choose a consultant from outside the county.

Mary Ross, the county’s purchasing agent, said her office can approve a facilitator if the cost doesn’t exceed $25,000. Anything over that amount goes to the Board of Supervisors for approval.

The board, however, can choose to vote on approving the contract if it’s below $25,000.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.