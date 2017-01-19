Nevada County schools Superintendent Holly Hermansen announces retirement | TheUnion.com

Holly Hermansen, the Nevada County Superintendent of schools since 2007, has announced her retirement effective Aug. 1.

“I’ve been in education for over 30 years, and I’ve been completely fulfilled by my work and I’m ready to move on to something else,” Hermansen said. “My husband (Jon Byrrum) has been retired for seven years, and he wants to play. We both do.”

Hermansen has two years left on her term, meaning her position will be filled by appointment.

The first step in replacing her will be to post the vacancy.

“We’re just starting, so we’ll be putting together a flier for the posting, but I would guess in the next couple months we’ll have it advertised,” Hermansen said. “I don’t have an exact timeline, but the sooner the better for obvious reasons.”

At Wednesday night’s Nevada County Board of Education meeting, board members Wendy Baker and Michelle Sexton were selected to lead the two-person subcommittee which will review applications. The subcommittee will then make interview recommendations to the board, and the interviews will take place in an open session on a date to be determined.

“It’s a pretty transparent process,” Hermansen said.

Hermansen and her husband are enthusiasts of the outdoors, where she plans to spend much of her retirement.

“We’re cyclists, we like doing long rides like centuries (100 miles or more within 12 hours),” she said. “We love to play golf and hike. Lots and lots of things, mostly outdoors.”

Second-year Bear River principal Amy Besler said Hermansen’s leadership will be missed.

“She’s been really supportive of our schools and very accessible to us and helpful whenever we need something,” Besler said. “Building that relationship with her has been easy and we’ll miss the leadership she’s provided to us over the years.”

Hermansen said she feels like she’s walking away at a good time.

“I am just so proud of the work we’ve done here and I feel like I’m leaving the organization in great shape.”

To contact reporter Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.