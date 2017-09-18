Nevada County roadwork to look out for this week

Sierra roadwork schedule Sept. 18-23:

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from ong Ravine upnderpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until October for pavement rehabilitation operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

Recommended Stories For You

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for paving operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County Line to Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct: Motorists can expect one way traffic conrols from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for AC paving.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Sattley to Vista Point: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Campground to Vista Point: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Park overcrossing and at the I-80/SR89 separator: Motorists can expect intermittent full EB and WB ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Park overcrossing to I-80/SR89 separator: Motorists can expect intermittent, alternating lane, shoulder and median closures from around the clock from 12:01 a.m. Sunday night through 6 a.m. Saturday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Sierra/Nevada Counties) from Nevada State line to Farad: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Vista/Observation Point to Donner Summit Rest Area: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight left lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for striping operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Truckee River Bridge to Donner Pass Inspection Facility: Motorists can expect overnight alternating lane, median and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night through Friday a.m. for striping operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from CA Ag Inspection Station to I-80/SR89 separator: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Long Ravine undercrossing to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra & Alpine): Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Monday night through 9 a.m. Thursday morning for paving operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Brace Road overcrossing to east of Penryn Road: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from east of Penryn Road to Penryn Rock Spring undercrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Gilardi Road overcrossing to I-80/SR193 separator: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Newcastle Road overcrossing to I-80/SR193 separator: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Auburn Ravine overcrossing to Haines Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from I-80/SR89/SR267 to Fibreboard undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Nevada County line to EB Eagle Lakes chain on area: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for shoulder work.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from Truckee River Bridge to Granite Flat Camp south: Motorists can expced around the clock one way traffic controls and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to midnight Friday for paving operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Junction Hwy 49 (Sattley) to Plumas County line: Motorists can expect one way traffic conrols from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for paving operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sierra County line to Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Old Truckee Road to Old Truckee Road south: Motorists can expect one way traffic contorls from 6 a.m. to Noon Thursday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Brunswick Road to Brunswick Drive: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for landscape work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Skyview Lane to Main Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for tree work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Brockway Summit to National Avenue: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for guardrail repair.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ .