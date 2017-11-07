Nevada County residents rally against gas tax

Nevada County residents braved the elements on Saturday to protest the gas tax increase that went into effect Nov. 1, a news release states.

Rallies were held in three locations and attracted about 30 rally participants. Similar rallies were held across the state that day. Many drivers showed their support by honking their horns in agreement.

"The Democrat supermajority in Sacramento passed and signed the bill that increased the gas excise tax by 12 cents, the diesel fuel tax by 20 cents, and raises the auto registration fees by $25 to $175 per vehicle next year," the release states. "California already had one of the top gas tax rates in the country, now is at or near the very top. The prior taxes were adequate to fund needed road repairs, but they were diverted by Sacramento to the general fund for other uses."

Two initiatives to repeal the gas tax increase are in the process of being certified for collection of petitions to place them on the ballot in November, 2018.

