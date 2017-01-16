Nevada County Republicans elect leadership team | TheUnion.com

At its organizational meeting on Jan. 11, the Nevada County Republican Party elected its leadership team for the 2017-19 term.

Elected as the new chairman of the Republican Party is Bob Hren. Hren is educated as an engineer and attorney, and worked 40 years in the energy sector, retiring as a vice president of an international engineering-construction company. He has resided in Nevada County since 1999.

According to a new release, also elected to new two-year terms were 1st Vice Chairman Greg Marks of Nevada City, 2nd Vice Chairwoman Nancy Brost of Nevada City, Secretary Claudia Taylor from Lake of the Pines, and Treasurer Fran Freedle from South County. Deborah Wilder, who has guided the party as chairwoman for the past four years, remains on the executive board.

Hren outlined key objectives for the Nevada County Republican Party over the next two years which include aggressive voter registration initiatives, and expanding outreach to Nevada County businesses, elected officials and voters.

For more information on the Nevada County Republican Party, please visit the website at http://www.nevadacountygop.org.