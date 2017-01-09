Nevada County rain: Expect precipitation into Thursday | TheUnion.com

The tree hit the roof of the Deer Creek Inn right at dinner time.

Ruth Poulter, owner/innkeeper of the Nevada Street business, immediately knew what it was.

“I was in my quarters on the ground floor having dinner and ‘Boom!’” Poulter said.

“A majority of the tree is still on the roof,” she added moments later.

Standing Monday morning outside her Nevada City inn, Poulter was surrounded with the remains of part of a large tree that crashed down the previous night. Deer Creek, which runs adjacent to her property, rushed past, though Poulter noted its levels had dropped. On Sunday it rose to the third step of some stairs leading down to the creek’s banks.

“What’s fortunate is this house is up here so high,” Poulter said.

According to John Gulserian, program manager of the county’s Office of Emergency Services, dispatchers on Sunday received over 40 calls of leaning or downed trees.

Most of the county appeared to have avoided significant flooding, Gulserian added.

“It seems so far we weathered the storm pretty good,” he said.

Lefty’s Grill, a restaurant in downtown Nevada City, had a sign on its door Monday stating it was closed. A GoFundMe page for the restaurant said its lower level patio had flooded and would require thousands of dollars to repair.

Downed trees and power lines also left many without power Sunday and Monday.

Some 300 PG&E customers along Highway 20, northeast of Nevada City, had no power for about 24 hours. Another 200 customers around Chicago Park lacked electricity for over a day.

The rain, which stopped briefly on Monday after dropping 7.09 inches over the weekend, began again later in the afternoon. Another 5 inches could fall through Wednesday, said Eric Kurth, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Another 3½ inches is expected today, with 1 to 2 inches on top of that on Wednesday.

“You could easily see 5 inches through Wednesday,” Kurth said.

Thursday is expected to bring lighter rain and possibly snow, with the precipitation stopping that night.

“The weekend is looking pretty dry at this point,” Kurth said.

That’s good news for Poulter, whose inn is booked through the weekend for the Wild & Scenic Film Festival. Closed Monday, the inn will reopen in time for her guests.

“Those are guests that come every year,” she said. “They feel like this is their home away from home.”

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.