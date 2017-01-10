Nevada County puts preventative road maintenance on hold | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors heard Tuesday that no preventative road maintenance is slated for the next five years, a change forced by less tax revenue.

Officials, however, are quick to point to the strong state of county roads and note that workers will continue to fix significant problems like potholes.

They also hope that a new source of state funding will come to Nevada County, an announcement expected within months from the governor’s office.

According to Trisha Tillotson, the county’s Public Works director, revenue from the gas tax has dropped over the past several years. That funding loss led officials to recommend no chip seal or overlay projects for the next five years.

“We’ve got one of the best pavement conditions in the state of California,” said Joshua Pack, the county’s principal civil engineer.

“While this affects our preventative maintenance, our roads are safe,” he added.

Funding for chip seal, which Pack compared to waxing a vehicle for protection, and overlays, laying new asphalt, has dropped by $1 million from 2008 to now. Neither has occurred since 2014.

“A lot of our maintenance abilities have eroded over time,” Tillotson said.

Tillotson will return to the board in February for formal approval of the road maintenance and capital improvement plan.

In other matters the board:

• Unanimously selected Supervisor Hank Weston as its new chairman. The board picked Ed Scofield to serve as vice-chairman after Supervisor Richard Anderson declined the nomination.

• Entered a closed-door session to discuss issues posing a threat to the security of public buildings. It also discussed the visually important ridgeline case. No action was taken on either matter once supervisors returned to open session.

• Held a moment of silence for Laura Wilcox, Pearlie Mae Feldman and Michael Markle, all of whom were fatally shot on Jan. 10, 2001, by Scott Harlan Thorpe.

