Nevada County prosecutors charge 2nd person in child abuse case

A South County woman accused of hurting a young child appeared Monday in Nevada County Superior Court for her first appearance.

Angela Morin, 21, is charged with child abuse and assault with force likely to produce bodily injury. Authorities said they arrested her in early August after deputies responded to reports of an injured child at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Deputies initially arrested Morin only. District Attorney Cliff Newell said his office opted to charge Morin's mother — Spirit Rae Arrants, 42 — after examining investigative reports. Court records filed last month show the two women face the same charges.

"It appeared that there was abuse going on at the hands of each of them," said Jesse Wilson, deputy district attorney.

Out on bond, Morin was allowed to remain free after appearing before Judge Robert Tice-Raskin. Oliver Pong, deputy district attorney, argued Morin should have no unsupervised contact with the child who was injured, to which the judge agreed.

The judge also informed Morin of her rights, which include a public defender. Tice-Raskin appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent Morin, who's next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 19.

Arrants, whose case wasn't discussed Monday, is scheduled for a Nov. 13 first appearance.

