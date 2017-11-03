Nevada County prosecutor: We won’t pursue sodomy charge against Sanji Lebovitz
November 3, 2017
Nevada County prosecutors said Friday they won't pursue sodomy accusations against a Grass Valley man arrested this week on the charge.
Sanji Lebovitz, 45, was booked Sunday in the Nevada County Jail on a charge of sodomy of a victim unconscious of the act. Out on $100,000 bond, Lebovitz won't face prosecution on that accusation.
"I looked at that case and we turned it down for lack of sufficient evidence," said Chris Walsh, assistant district attorney, Friday morning.
Lebovitz still faces a robbery accusation in an unrelated incident.
Authorities have said that Lebovitz in September robbed an ex-girlfriend of her skateboard. Held on $100,000 bail on that accusation, he remained in jail for about 10 days before a judge halved his bond.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
