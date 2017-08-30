Nevada County prosecutor: Desiree Hayden won’t face murder charge

Nevada County prosecutors said Wednesday they'll drop a murder charge against Desiree Hayden, initially accused in the death of her ex-husband Brian Sharp, after reviewing the full autopsy report.

That report showed that Sharp, 44, could have died from an assault, a heart condition, drugs found in his body or a combination, said Chris Walsh, assistant district attorney, in a release.

"There's possible other causes that caused the victim's death," he added, explaining why his office will forego the murder accusation.

Prosecutors now intend to charge Hayden with assault against Sharp and child abuse against one of their children. It's possible they'll file a second assault charge against her in connection with a separate incident involving Hayden's mother, Walsh said.

Walsh said his office only recently received the full autopsy report, which includes a toxicology analysis. Authorities have said that toxicology analysis shows Sharp had elevated levels of methamphetamine in his blood.

"Since the cause of death cannot be attributed solely to Ms. Hayden's actions we will not proceed with the homicide charge," Walsh said in a release.

Recommended Stories For You

Hayden, 37, is scheduled to appear today in Nevada County Superior Court.

Authorities initially accused Hayden in connection with the June 25 death of Sharp. Police said she arrived at his Sutton Way apartment, started fighting with her ex-husband and at some point injured one of their children.

Officers found Hayden the following day in a Reno home hiding in a closet, police said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.