Nevada County preps for decision on marijuana | TheUnion.com

The choice of who will become Nevada County’s cannabis consultant likely will fall into supervisor hands, as the cost of hiring someone will exceed $25,000, officials said.

The county’s purchasing department anticipates narrowing down the job applicants to five from 16 this week. County officials will then interview the finalists before making their selection, expected days later. The contract could be ready by Feb. 24, said Mary Ross, the county’s purchasing agent.

The Board of Supervisors probably won’t vote on the contract until its March 14 meeting, she added.

Ross could pick the consultant herself, but only if the contract price was under $25,000.

“It’s going to have to go to the board,” said Ross, anticipating the cost.

Picking a consultant is the next step in the county’s process toward creating new marijuana grow regulations. That advisor will help a county subcommittee select members of an advisory group, lead meetings and provide recommendations to supervisors for their permanent grow ordinance.

Stakeholders from across the community are expected to serve on the advisory group. No decision has been made on who will serve on the committee.

The process to develop permanent grow rules stems from the June failure of Measure W, which would have imposed a total outdoor grow ban and restricted indoor grows to 12 plants. After the failed vote the county formed an ad hoc committee to develop temporary grow rules, implementing them in July.

The temporary rules angered some in the local cannabis community. They argued the temporary rules were more restrictive than the failed Measure W.

Supervisors said before the Measure W vote they would create a more thorough process to make permanent grow rules.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.