Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman’s hair on fire; Facebook threats | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:08 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of East Main Street reported transients in the parking lot making customers uncomfortable.

8:36 a.m. — A caller in 200 block of Sutton Way reported her 16-year-old daughter wouldn't go to school.

10:30 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Church Street reported finding a loaded syringe on the steps.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported almost getting hit while driving head on by a woman driving while on her cell phone.

12:53 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Wilson Street reported his vehicle getting broken into.

1:56 p.m. — A caller in Grass Valley reported a fraudulent online transaction.

2:09 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Mill Street reported a subject sitting on a utility box holding a package that may not be his.

2:13 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported subjects drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana who refused to leave.

3:23 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man screaming for help and that he can't breath.

4:22 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a juvenile breaking doors and throwing items in the house.

5:15 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Bank Street reported an irate customer disturbing the card room and banging the bathroom walls.

6:47 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported transients disturbing customers at Starbucks.

7:33 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Bennett Street and Highway 49 reported a possible drug deal by a man with a dirty face.

9:30 p.m. — A caller from the corner of South Auburn Street and Park Avenue reported an influx of homeless people and addicts.

Wednesday

3:13 a.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a woman laying in a parking lot asking for police because someone lit her hair on fire.

6:04 a.m. — A caller from the corner of East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported two subjects on bicycles casing out a house. One subject held an arrow.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:12 a.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Little York Place reported a vehicle that was broken into.

9:34 a.m. — A caller in from the corner of Jackson Meadows Road and Highway 89 reported an unresponsive male in the roadway.

10:37 a.m. — A caller in the 18000 block of Cooper Road reported fraudulent carpet cleaners.

11 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Robin Street reported a man making Facebook message threats that he will kill her and her family.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Fay Road reported subjects in her shed making bell noises.

2:33 p.m. — A caller in 19000 block of Killian Road reported a UPS worker and man getting into an altercation. The UPS worker told the man to pick up his package from the office. The man followed the worker in his car but eventually turned around.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Rough and Ready Highway and Adam Avenue reported a low flying airplane doing trick maneuvers.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported illegal shooting done in the area.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from Hanging Wall Drive reported his son going through a breakdown and being violent.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Hopeful Hill Road reported his grand kids dialed 911 and he will admonish them.

Wednesday

1:30 a.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Walker Drive reported ongoing shooting.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:07 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Margaret and Catherine lanes reported a man and woman in an argument at the intersection in a car. The man reportedly was pulling the woman's hair.

— Ivan Natividad