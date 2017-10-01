Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman reports being under influence of unknown substance

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:10 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Mill Street reported a man walking around the caller's backyard, acting oddly and changing his clothes several times. At the time of the call the man was only wearing underwear. He was gone when officers arrived.

11:38 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man with a skateboard who was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. He said he'd return and break every window at the location.

2:30 p.m. — A caller at Washington and Appleton streets reported a man standing in the caller's driveway when she returned home. The man said he was asking for donations for a friend in need. Officers then arrived and spoke with him. The man said he was collecting donations for "Professional Fundraising Agency, LLC." Officers told the man he needed a solicitation permit.

4:52 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a 15-year-old boy stole alcohol from a business and was drinking it in the parking lot.

Saturday

12:48 a.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle struck a water supply box and left, which led to water "going everywhere." The caller's boyfriend turned off the water.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

1:13 a.m. — A caller near Waxwing Court and Hummingbird Drive reported that she was under the influence of an unknown substance, as was her roommate. The caller said she believed a man inside her house drugged her and her roommate. Deputies arrived and made an arrest.

7:48 a.m. — A caller on Hawkeye Lane, near Wolf Road and Drummer Way, called dispatchers and then disconnected the call. Dispatchers called her back and spoke to an upset woman trying to find the phone number to a local salon. The woman couldn't reach anyone for assistance. Dispatchers found the number for the woman, who was fine but having a very bad day.

8:05 a.m. — A caller on Sierra Place, near Wolf Mountain Road, reported a burglary. His keys, debit card and vehicle were stolen, though the vehicle had since been returned. The theft occurred as he slept in his house with the windows open. When told the incident sounded suspicious, the caller said he didn't want to file a report.

11:15 a.m. — A caller on Lake Forest Drive, near Woodchuck Court, reported a residential burglary. The caller didn't know when the burglary had occurred.

1:15 p.m. — A caller on Pasquale Road, near Santa Fe Trail, reported some tools that were stolen.

3:20 p.m. — A caller on Highway 174, near Raylene Court, reported the theft of some checks.

3:34 p.m. — A caller on Alpine Lane, near Conifer Lane, reported that a scam led to a loss of $4,500.

5:14 p.m. — A caller on Highway 174, near Mark Drive, reported that she was hit and slapped by a man.

Saturday

3:20 a.m. — Dispatchers report that someone ran into some bushes on Highway 174, near Osborne Hill Road. Deputies arrested two people on drug charges.

9:56 a.m. — A caller at New Rome Road and Eaglepine Place reported that her neighbor sprays a hose at the caller's vehicle as it drives past.

10:01 a.m. — A caller at Lake Vera Purdon and New Rome roads reported that he was collecting several pieces of stolen mail from the side of the road.

10:05 a.m. — A caller at Pekolee Drive and Highway 49 reported a man, yelling unintelligibly, wearing only shorts and no shoes walking in the middle of the road and carrying a beer bottle.

11:30 a.m. — A caller at East Brookview and Crescent drives reported finding a large amount of hypodermic needles.

5:37 p.m. — A caller on Cerrito Road, near Highway 49, reported that a vehicle stopped at a business and left an extremely intoxicated woman there before leaving. The woman didn't cooperate with authorities and was taken to an Auburn hospital.

7:21 p.m. — A caller on Sequoia Lane, near Woodside Lane, reported some people mining at a creek who refused to leave.

— Alan Riquelmy