Nevada County Police Blotter: Squirrel bites woman; argument over a couch | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Police Blotter: Squirrel bites woman; argument over a couch
June 8, 2017
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
7:39 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Bank Street reported a vicious pit bull running around the park.
9:05 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Maryland Drive reported someone camping at the cul de sac with a fire barrel and grate with styrofoam cooking chicken.
10:47 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Highway 49 and Idaho Maryland Road reported someone with road rage.
11:19 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Arcadia Drive reported two subjects drove up to a house and one crawled in under the garage.
1:29 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a subject blocking the sidewalk drinking alcohol.
2:24 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Muir Court reported a 7 year old was throwing rocks at a car.
3:32 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a driver yelling at himself possibly on drugs.
6:38 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of North Church Street reported their niece is being violent and has mental health issues.
8:04 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Forest Glade Circle reported their neighbor is playing music so loud it was shaking their windows.
11:15 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported a man trying to wave cars down.
Thursday
1:28 a.m. — A caller in the 400 South Auburn Street reported a man walking around trying to open car doors.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday
8:09 a.m. — A caller from the corner of McCourtney Road and East Van Tam Way reported a suspicious person riding a bike.
9:02 a.m. — A caller in the 17000 block of Maple Way reported a neighbor was dumping trash in their chicken coop.
9:45 a.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Landon Lane requested a welfare check on their kitten who may have been shot with a pellet gun.
11:36 a.m. — CHP reported a vehicle loaded with marijuana for transport.
12:03 p.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Sunny Hill reported getting bitten by a squirrel.
2:28 p.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Panorama Drive reported ongoing drug activity in the area.
3:56 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a subject following a 10-year-old child near the bowling alley.
6:46 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported his stepson brought over a couch that he didn't want and they got into and argument.
7:15 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Bitney Springs Road reported possible death threats sent through email.
11:25 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Greenhorn Road and Highway 174 reported suspicious vehicles casing the area.
Thursday
4:04 a.m. — A caller from Mote Lane reported a heroin overdose.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
1:02 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported a driver slumped over the wheel and drove off of the roadway.
8:57 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Highway 49 and West Broad Street reported a man walking down the street trying to open mailboxes.
2:59 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported homeless people hanging out all day and sleeping there in the evening.
4:34 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Red Bud Way and Chief Kelly Drive reported two subjects in a car yelling at each other.
Thursday
6:24 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Commercial and York streets reported a sedan parked with its door open for a couple hours.
— Ivan Natividad
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Highway 49 wreck sends 3 to trauma centers, snarls traffic for hours (VIDEO)
- Grass Valley woman stuck in Hawaii after spinal injury
- Helping Paige: Family of 14-year-old Nevada City girl in need of funds for their daughter’s spinal surgery
- 3 people involved in Highway 49 wreck expected to survive, CHP says (VIDEO)
- Probes continue into mysterious marijuana grows in Yuba County
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County wreck: Both lanes reopened on Highway 49 (VIDEO)
- Highway 49 wreck sends 3 to trauma centers, snarls traffic for hours (VIDEO)
- Grass Valley woman stuck in Hawaii after spinal injury
- Helping Paige: Family of 14-year-old Nevada City girl in need of funds for their daughter’s spinal surgery
- BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Nevada County homicide (Video)