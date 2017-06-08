Nevada County Police Blotter: Squirrel bites woman; argument over a couch | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:39 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Bank Street reported a vicious pit bull running around the park.

9:05 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Maryland Drive reported someone camping at the cul de sac with a fire barrel and grate with styrofoam cooking chicken.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Highway 49 and Idaho Maryland Road reported someone with road rage.

11:19 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Arcadia Drive reported two subjects drove up to a house and one crawled in under the garage.

1:29 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a subject blocking the sidewalk drinking alcohol.

2:24 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Muir Court reported a 7 year old was throwing rocks at a car.

3:32 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a driver yelling at himself possibly on drugs.

6:38 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of North Church Street reported their niece is being violent and has mental health issues.

8:04 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Forest Glade Circle reported their neighbor is playing music so loud it was shaking their windows.

11:15 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported a man trying to wave cars down.

Thursday

1:28 a.m. — A caller in the 400 South Auburn Street reported a man walking around trying to open car doors.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:09 a.m. — A caller from the corner of McCourtney Road and East Van Tam Way reported a suspicious person riding a bike.

9:02 a.m. — A caller in the 17000 block of Maple Way reported a neighbor was dumping trash in their chicken coop.

9:45 a.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Landon Lane requested a welfare check on their kitten who may have been shot with a pellet gun.

11:36 a.m. — CHP reported a vehicle loaded with marijuana for transport.

12:03 p.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Sunny Hill reported getting bitten by a squirrel.

2:28 p.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Panorama Drive reported ongoing drug activity in the area.

3:56 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a subject following a 10-year-old child near the bowling alley.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported his stepson brought over a couch that he didn't want and they got into and argument.

7:15 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Bitney Springs Road reported possible death threats sent through email.

11:25 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Greenhorn Road and Highway 174 reported suspicious vehicles casing the area.

Thursday

4:04 a.m. — A caller from Mote Lane reported a heroin overdose.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:02 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported a driver slumped over the wheel and drove off of the roadway.

8:57 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Highway 49 and West Broad Street reported a man walking down the street trying to open mailboxes.

2:59 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported homeless people hanging out all day and sleeping there in the evening.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Red Bud Way and Chief Kelly Drive reported two subjects in a car yelling at each other.

Thursday

6:24 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Commercial and York streets reported a sedan parked with its door open for a couple hours.

— Ivan Natividad