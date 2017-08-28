Nevada County Police Blotter: Squatter camping in an “unknown exact location”

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:13 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported an unresponsive male in the back lot.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported he had a fight with his girlfriend because she would not leave the house.

10:46 a.m. — A caller reported that her boyfriend was on drugs and wouldn't let her leave with her children.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a subject did not pay for their meal.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and Sutton Way reported an 8-year-old girl walking up the street without any shoes on. She was picked up by someone in a sedan.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Ivy Street reported a neighbor placing chicken bones on her deck.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Kechley Court reported her neighbor is cutting down some of her trees.

2 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported to subjects half naked on a blanket behind the school.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a car has been parked next to her house for three days, and occupied.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman was drunk inside of a restaurant.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported two male subjects pitching a tent in the back side of the dog park by the trails.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kendall Street reported a man pacing in the street throwing full beer cans around.

Monday

2:11 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a female overdosing while sitting on the curb.

6:40 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported subjects sleeping on a couch and looking through bins of dumped clothing on the side of the store.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

11:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported a car hit a pedestrian.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Nevada Street reported that a client was trying to leave a therapist's office threatening to drown herself.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported two subjects walking around the residential complex asking strange questions and looking for mail to steal.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Adams Street reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of her residence with the door open.

Saturday

12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a man and a woman shouting in front of a business.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Tribulation Lane reported subjects trespassing on his property.

Sunday

8:41 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported a man near a vineyard yelling at himself.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod and Top of Hill reported a shirtless transient carrying a chain saw, moving toward the park.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Gold Flat Road reported a tree just fell on their house.

Monday

11:07 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a woman has been sleeping in her vehicle every night and has been scoping out the area.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported they were just threatened with a screw driver by a subject at the park.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Rollins Park Drive reported remnants of two small campfires burned the backyard on gravel.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of McCourtney Road reported a raccoon stuck in a trap. The raccoon's paw was stuck and caller will release it where he caught it.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from 16000 block of Rattlesnake Road turned in a shotgun found in his yard.

4:14 p.m. — A caller reported a male subject yelling out the window about "Nazis," saying this has been happening the last couple of days.

4:49 p.m. — A caller in the 19000 block of Wildflower Drive reported an injured deer in her yard.

5:40 p.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Madrone Forest Drive reported identity theft by someone from Yorba Linda.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from 17000 block of Highway 20 demanded to know why the sheriff's office had turned her power off. After advising her that sheriff's office has nothing to do with power to her home and that she should call PG&E, she demanded a call from a patrol supervisor.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Jayhawk Court reported a deer on his deck acting disoriented. Caller advised deer has left the property.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from Combie and Armstrong roads reported juveniles running in front of vehicles in roadway.

10:40 p.m. — A caller from 10000 block of Orchard Way reports trespassing. Though subjects left when asked, they are loitering in neighborhood and caller believes they will return.

Saturday

11:50 a.m. — A caller reported a transient holding a gas can by a stick, with several cigarettes tossed around him, at Adamson Drive and Magnolia Road.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 21000 block of Clydesdale Road reported a squatter camping in an unknown exact location on the property.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Chaparral Drive turned out to be a child who dialed 911 while playing with a phone. Parent was admonished.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Berggren Lane reported a power line into a tree, with branch burning. Call was transferred to Cal Fire.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Drive reported a burglary the previous night.

Sunday

6:21 a.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Carrie Drive reported a garaged had been spray-painted and car windshield smashed.

8:11 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Goldcone Drive reported a neighbor's dog has been barking since noon Saturday.

8:35 am. — A caller from the 12000 block of Golden Trout Way reported a deer that appears to be paralyzed and needs to be dispatched.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail and Gracie Road reported a small fire. Call transferred to Cal Fire.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of Birchville Road reported a subject on a motorcycle trespassing and driving fast on property. Caller concerned about fire danger.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of American Hill Road reported a suspicious vehicle in her driveway. While on phone, caller advises it is actually a friend.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road reported an unknown female had broken into a trailer on the property. Caller found the woman's purse and other items and would like to return them, but had no desire to press charges.

12:10 p.m. — A caller on Starduster Drive reported his dog had been poisoned overnight with marijuana. Case was issued for animal control.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from 10000 Spenceville Road reported ongoing issue with juvenile riding dirt bike on school property, almost hitting people and cars.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported a large amount of mail scattered in northbound lanes.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Alls Well Place reported a very large black bear was just harassing the neighbor's horse, last seen running toward Morgan Ranch.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Placer Hills and Weimar Cross roads reported down power lines.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from Bridgeport reported a woman had jumped off a rock and hit her head; additional caller reported woman missed the water and landed on rocks.

4:43 p.m. — Cal Fire requests sheriff's office respond for illegal grow located in burn area.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from 23000 block of Scotts Flat Road reported a dog had been tied up all day and in distress.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from 14000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported two juveniles had broken into buses and used fire extinguishers out the back door.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported burglary.

10:15 p.m. — A caller from 10000 block of Orchard Way reported a large homeless camp that had been cleaned up now is occupied by several transients back at the camp.

— Ivan Natividad; Brian Hamilton