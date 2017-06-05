Nevada County Police Blotter: Sex in a parking lot? | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:23 a.m. — A man from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported he wants to turn in the people responsible for the chem trails in the sky, poison in the water, and the Zika virus. The caller said they were caused by the Rockefellers.

9:51 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man banging on a neighbor's door. The neighbor called in and reported her ex-husband was outside with a gun.

10:30 a.m. — A woman from the corner of Highway 49 and McKnight Way reported she was almost ran off the road by a black Camaro driving 100 miles per hour.

11:28 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported they wanted to dispose of ammo they found at a Sierra County residence.

11:50 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported someone going around checking door handles in the area.

12:28 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue reported theft of a laptop, hard drive, and truck keys.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported her daughter hit her, broke her phone and threatened to kill her before driving off in her car.

2:22 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported three shoplifters at their business that had fled.

4:16 p.m. — A caller in the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported people dealing drugs.

6:44 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Mill Street reported dogs locked in a car under distress.

6:49 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Marshall Street reported a driver in a car throwing bricks at other cars.

8:45 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Bank Street reported transients at the park drinking, hootin' and hollerin'.

10:45 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of North School Street reported somebody going through their garbage.

11:53 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a loud party with continuous door slamming and yelling going on inside.

Monday

12:56 a.m. — A caller in the 1800 of East Main Street reported a driver slumped over sleeping at the wheel while in line at a drive thru window.

1:58 a.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Whiting Street reported her boyfriend wouldn't let her in the apartment and will not unlock the door.

6:14 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a combatant patient yelling at hospital staff.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

8:29 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Broad Street reported a man going into delivery trucks and stealing milk.

9:38 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Broad Street reported came into their store acting bizarre, cussed them out and flipped them off.

11:30 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported waiting in a parking lot for a child custody exchange that should have happened more than an hour ago.

Saturday

12:10 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Broad Street reported someone stuck in an elevator.

2:32 p.m. — A caller in 400 block of Broad Street reported dogs in a car were in distress. Owners were cited.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Highway 49 and Gold Flat Road reported people doing sex acts in the parking lot before buying alcohol and leaving in a car.

6:26 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Providence Mine Road reported a group skating in the loading docks.

Sunday

11:25 a.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Zion Street reported theft of a cell phone from an unlocked car.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Ridge Road and Zion Street reported a German Shepherd running toward traffic.

5:10 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Broad Street reported a woman stealing items.

Monday

7:09 a.m. — A caller from the corner of West Broad and Spring streets reported a driver crashing into a tree and was unconscious.

— Ivan Natividad