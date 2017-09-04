Nevada County Police Blotter: Resident chases burglar from home

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:34 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Bank Street reported that someone under a restraining order, which was placed by the caller, put cat feces on a front porch.

2:28 p.m. — A caller at Bennett Street and Highway 49 reported a transient throwing items off the overpass and onto Bennett Street.

9:43 p.m. — A caller in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported two men causing a disturbance after they were asked to leave a business. Officers arrived and arrested a man on outstanding charges.

Nevada County Sheriff's office

12:29 p.m. — A caller at Murphy and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported two girls aged 11- to 14-years-old smoking marijuana.

1:04 p.m. — A caller in the 14000 block of Ballantree Lane reported a neighbor driving up and down the road blowing his car horn. The neighbor then sat in the caller's driveway blowing the horn.

1:28 p.m. — A caller at Edwards Crossing reported several vehicles parked illegally, making the area dangerous in case of fire.

3:13 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Valley Oak Court reported a water truck taking water from a hydrant multiple times.

5:20 p.m. — A caller in the 23000 block of Redwood Court reported that someone entered a home and took electronics. The home's resident chased the suspect from the house.

8:36 p.m. — A caller at Dog Bar and Alta Sierra drives reported two "tweakers" possibly trying to steal a car. Authorities then checked the area.

— Alan Riquelmy