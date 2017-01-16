Nevada County Police Blotter: Reports of sewer backing up into apartments | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:26 a.m. — Medics transported a man who trespassed into the wrong residence along the 200 block of Sutton Way after throwing up and passing out on the front porch.

3:39 a.m. — A caller on the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported that her intoxicated boyfriend was unconscious after he hurt his leg and hit his head while trying to go over a fence at Safeway.

10:07 a.m. — A traffic accident was reported on the 300 block of Colfax Avenue after a white and silver sedan collided.

12:41 p.m. — Trespassing in an abandoned residence on the 200 block of North Church Street resulted in three arrests.

12:47 p.m. — A controlled substance that was found at a business was received at the Grass Valley Police Department.

1:15 p.m. — An unknown animal in an animal carrier seemed to be in distress on the 100 block of Mill Street.

1:52 p.m. — Police were requested for a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on the 600 block of Freeman Lane.

2:22 p.m. — A report was taken on the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace for two vehicles that had their gas lines cut.

3:16 p.m. — A traffic hazard was reported after an unknown vehicle pulling a trailer at a high rate of speed lost part of the trailer after hitting a bump along the 500 block of Packard Drive.

7:46 p.m. — A man at Walsh and Townsend Street reported that his electric wheelchair died and he needed to get to Northstar Place.

8:04 p.m. — A caller reported that the sewer is backing up into several apartments on the 500 block of Whiting Street and that the person on call for the manager doesn’t speak english.

10:03 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a loud party in the back of the apartment complex. Party guests were advised to quiet down.

11:18 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Sutton Way reported that her 15 year old daughter just got home and started hitting her.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

9:47 a.m. — A follow up on the 14,000 block of Rough and Ready Highway resulted in two arrests. One subject was charged with receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and cultivation of marijuana/possession of marijuana for sale.

2:14 p.m. — A caller Perimeter and Bear Hollow Road reported that two cows were out of the property again. He was able to get a cow back into the pasture.

3:07 p.m. — A caller on the 10,000 block of Three Sevens Place reported that his children had found a very large homeless camp on the bottom of her property. She said it was active and possibly occupied.

4:05 p.m. — A caller on the 14,000 block of Mosswood Lane reported that nothing was missing in a burglary that happened last weekend and this weekend, but that the subjects broke the front window of the residence.

4:36 p.m. — A hispanic female juvenile was reported missing from a youth center on the 10,000 block of Comerate Road. She was returned after a caller on the 10,000 block of Quail Creek Road reported that the juvenile ran to her address after someone tried to get her into a vehicle.

5:46 p.m. — A broken down big rig blocked the Sacramento Street on ramp at Highway 49.

9:17 p.m. — A caller on the 10,000 block of Sycamore Court reported that his father just came home and is smashing things in the house.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 16,000 block of Highway 49 reported finding a syringe.

— Elias Funez