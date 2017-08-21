Nevada County Police Blotter: Puppy living in its own feces

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane requested that an officer come to kill flies in her room.

9:28 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported two to three transients against the building, refusing to leave.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a subject running back and forth between doors harassing customers.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from Celesta Cypress Hill drives reported subjects parking in the area and walking through the bushes to the apartments.

Recommended Stories For You

8:24 p.m. — A caller the 200 block of Cottage Street reported a subject locked inside a vehicle.

9:14 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley reported she was assaulted.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of June Drive reported his mother would not give him $20 to go to the store. The reporter then began speaking in rhymes, starting with Bieber, like Justin Bieber.

Monday

2:07 a.m. — A caller reported their roommate was making threats of physical harm.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

9:06 a.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported money laundering in a special bank account linked to Costa Rica.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Lyre Place reported someone kicked in her back door then fled the house.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from Fordyce River Crossing reported being stuck in a vehicle with an 18-month-old at the river.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from Gas Canyon Road reported his stepfather punched him in the throat.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported a subject damaged the window in his car door.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from a school said a juvenile had broken windows in the facility and was being detained.

7:59 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Rattlesnake Road reported a man and a woman of Mexican descent sitting out by her mailbox making her nervous.

9:11 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Highway 49 reported an abandoned puppy on the side deck of a residence living in its own feces.

Monday

1:52 a.m. — A caller from Pawnee Trail reported a fight and a car with a man and a woman leaving the scene with a bat and a swollen face.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

12:44 a.m. — A caller from 200 Broad Street reported a man walked up to him and told him he had a gun and was going to use it.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a parking meter wasn't taking their money.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road and Railroad Avenue reported juveniles very under the influence, very sunburned and pretending they are flying.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported two groups in an argument telling each other "you do not belong here."

11:47 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Searls Avenue reported juveniles skateboarding at the school.

Saturday

7:45 a.m. — A caller from red Dog Road and Boulder Street reported a man walking in the middle of the road.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street and Highway 49/20 ramp reported a subject who was riding around on a bicycle with a motor on it and a dog in the basket.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from highway 49 and Cement Hill Road reported a vehicle on the side of the road, partially blocking lanes.

Sunday

12:43 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported their car was stolen.

9:19 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Broad Street reported her son's girlfriend won't let her visit him.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Nimrod Street reported he thought his wife was drunk because of the type of texts he was receiving from her.

Sunday

4:28 a.m. — A caller from 500 Nursery Street reported a family dispute that needed to be documented and mediated. The reporter said they had a couple glasses of wine.

— Ivan Natividad