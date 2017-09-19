Nevada County Police Blotter: Person covered in blood at pool

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:15 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported that she wasn't feeling sick at church and three women kidnapped her and attempted to take her to the hospital. She escaped from the car but said the women stalked her until she got home.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of East Main Street reported a man walking down the street toward downtown bleeding from his mouth and head.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from Bawden and Broadview avenues reported a broken water hydrant and water is flowing rapidly.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported five subjects and a dog yelling in front of an office.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a man had a mental breakdown and just pealed out in a truck.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Happy Dale Court reported a subject by the pool who was covered in blood. The subject said they were attacked by a dog.

11:22 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported hearing two gun shots in the area.

Tuesday

12:34 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported people sleeping in vehicles at a grocery store parking lot.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

8:35 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Tammy Way reported he sent thousands of dollars to someone for an investment and is now being ignored by the individual.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a transient camp was found on the trail.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a bicycle rider crashed.

4:05 p.m. ­— A caller from Dalmation Drive and Highway 174 reported mailboxes being broken into.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from the 19000 block of Chalk Bluff Road reported trespassers looking in vehicles.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Happy Dale Court reported she was assaulted in the area.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Copper Road reported her daughter was trespassing at the hospital and is possibly drunk.

11:50 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported hearing a scream in the woods.

Tuesday

2:12 a.m. — A caller from Slow Poke Lane reported two missing girls.

7:55 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road and West Hacienda Drive reported he hit a bear in front of a school.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9:34 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a trespasser sleeping inside the hallway of a business.

— Ivan Natividad