Nevada County Police Blotter: Old man “sexting” girl; man exposes self in parking lot
September 15, 2017
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
7:55 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported subjects snooping around his porch last night.
9:13 a.m. — A caller from Neal Street reported that a man exposed himself to her yesterday in a parking lot.
10:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported his boss threatened him.
2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported three to four large men in the driveway looking around.
Recommended Stories For You
3:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a driver with a child who wasn't in a car seat.
5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported an older man was "sexting" his daughter.
8:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a fight.
10:59 p.m. — A caller from Penstock Drive and Butler Street reported hearing two gunshots in the area.
Friday
4;17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported he was locked in the hospital and cannot get out.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Thursday
9:29 a.m. — A caller from the 21000 block of Tanquary Court reported check fraud.
11:43 a.m. — A caller from Mount Auburn Circle reported a drunk person screaming at them.
12:01 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Prospector and Digger Hill Way reported seeing a deer with an arrow through its neck.
3:58 p.m. — A caller from Rohaje Drive reported assistance from deputies to bring a student home. Caller said the student's parents have been late 20 times already.
5:10 p.m. — A caller from Jones Bar and Owl Creek roads reported people with a truck setting up camp, possibly shooting guns.
7:31 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported said a man in his 60s followed his daughter around campus and videotaped her.
9:31 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Dog Bar Road reported her neighbor threatened to shoot her husband.
10:16 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Magnolia Road reported a juvenile sought medical treatment, claiming to being assaulted at school after football practice.
Friday
7:10 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City reported seeing smoke from the American Hill area.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
8:44 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a man talking to trees near a hotel.
6:11 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported subjects smoking pot in the bathroom near the park.
Friday
12:51 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and South Yuba River reported a truck smashed into a rock.
10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clay Street reported a woman acting irrationally, trying to get into a house that she does not live in.
— Ivan Natividad
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley woman charged after dog dies in hot car
- Penn Valley pipeline project stalled by discovery of rock, another $1.2 million needed for completion
- Residents riled over NID fencing at Scotts Flat spillway
- Brush fire near Hirschman’s Pond quickly contained; head injury in fall near Wolf Mountain tower
- Spiral Internet’s high-speed fiber optic network sees more delays
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley woman charged after dog dies in hot car
- Penn Valley pipeline project stalled by discovery of rock, another $1.2 million needed for completion
- Three go to hospital in Nevada County collision
- Lt. Bill Smethers announces candidacy for Nevada County sheriff
- Residents riled over NID fencing at Scotts Flat spillway