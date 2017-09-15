Nevada County Police Blotter: Old man “sexting” girl; man exposes self in parking lot

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:55 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported subjects snooping around his porch last night.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Neal Street reported that a man exposed himself to her yesterday in a parking lot.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported his boss threatened him.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported three to four large men in the driveway looking around.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a driver with a child who wasn't in a car seat.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported an older man was "sexting" his daughter.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a fight.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from Penstock Drive and Butler Street reported hearing two gunshots in the area.

Friday

4;17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported he was locked in the hospital and cannot get out.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

9:29 a.m. — A caller from the 21000 block of Tanquary Court reported check fraud.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from Mount Auburn Circle reported a drunk person screaming at them.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Prospector and Digger Hill Way reported seeing a deer with an arrow through its neck.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Rohaje Drive reported assistance from deputies to bring a student home. Caller said the student's parents have been late 20 times already.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Jones Bar and Owl Creek roads reported people with a truck setting up camp, possibly shooting guns.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported said a man in his 60s followed his daughter around campus and videotaped her.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Dog Bar Road reported her neighbor threatened to shoot her husband.

10:16 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Magnolia Road reported a juvenile sought medical treatment, claiming to being assaulted at school after football practice.

Friday

7:10 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City reported seeing smoke from the American Hill area.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:44 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a man talking to trees near a hotel.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported subjects smoking pot in the bathroom near the park.

Friday

12:51 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and South Yuba River reported a truck smashed into a rock.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clay Street reported a woman acting irrationally, trying to get into a house that she does not live in.

— Ivan Natividad