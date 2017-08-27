Nevada County Police Blotter: Officers unable to locate naked man

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman in front of the police department spelling things and saying random numbers but not saying what she needed. The woman had been released from jail an hour and a half before and wanted to know where she should sleep. Officers tried to assist the woman.

7:37 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a burglary to a business. The register was located on the ground and a briefcase and laptops were missing. It was unknown if all keys were accounted for. When the caller came to the business, the door was still locked. It was unknown how the suspect entered.

7:41 a.m. — A caller from a different address on the 100 block of East Main Street reported a burglary to a business. The caller was unsure what was missing at the time.

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported a naked man standing in front of a business. Officers were unable to locate the naked man.

8:19 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 500 block of East Main Street. A person was arrested on charges of vehicle theft.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported finding a bag of unknown white powder on the sidewalk. It was not found to be drugs and was thrown away.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man acting crazy, brandishing a metal pole and talking to the stairs. The caller said the person was no longer on the scene.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a woman pushing a stroller yelling at cars and people.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported lights on in an apartment that people have been evicted from. Officers found the building secure. The lights were shut off and extra patrols continued through the night.

10:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man threatened to shoot the caller. The caller said the man was outside, had been drinking and made the threat when the caller asked him to leave. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Saturday

1:57 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Sacramento Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

6:12 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway reported someone lying in the middle of the highway. After making political statements, but person moved along.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported someone inside a restroom shouting to himself and making vague statements. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation, being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and using offensive words in a public place.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a verbal disturbance with people shoving each other. The caller was very uncooperative and told dispatch to "just hurry up and get here" and "shut up," then disconnected again. Contact was made with a man involved. The man was not forthcoming with information but advised a woman involved was becoming irate then left.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported management trying to force her to leave her room but it's paid for. The caller needed advice on her rights since her name wasn't on the contract for the room. The situation was mediated. The caller was intoxicated and not from the area. The manager said the room was paid for and he would give her another chance, but any further issues would result in her getting evicted.

Sunday

5:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street said he was feeling volatile and needed his medications from the police department before something happens. The caller was rambling on and it was hard for dispatch to understand exactly what the caller was looking for other than he wanted to fight. The caller said he wasn't afraid to fight for his colors.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Weekend daily logs from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office were unavailable as of press time.

— Ross Maak