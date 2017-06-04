Nevada County Police Blotter: Naked man seen standing outside home | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:11 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Leduc Street reported someone creeping around a home, trying to gain access.

9:53 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Broad Street reported a man who entered an office. He cursed and "flipped them off."

1:31 p.m. — A caller at Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man yelling at his girlfriend. The man hit another person when he tried to intervene.

3:31 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported the theft of a trailer.

11:53 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Horizon Circle reported hearing a gunshot.

Saturday

1:29 a.m. — A caller at South Church and Chapel streets reported hearing fireworks for the past 30 minutes.

10:18 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Dalton Street reported a burglary to a garage owned by Mount St. Mary Academy. Someone had ripped open the door and ransacked the building, scattering items. It's unknown if anything was taken.

12:49 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman with a 4-year-old child panhandling. Officers arrived and issued a citation.

1:05 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Harris Street reported transients camping in the area. They threw trash onto his property and made noise.

2:54 p.m. — A caller at Kidder Cemetery reported the theft of faucet spigots from the grounds.

7:59 p.m. — A caller at Mainhart Drive and South Auburn Street reported three "drug addicts" loitering in a vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

7:12 p.m. — An on-duty patrol sergeant in the 18000 block of Purdon Road reported people shooting in the area. The sergeant said it felt unsafe.

8:46 p.m. — A caller in the 17000 block of Alexandra Way reported vandalism to his vehicle, saying it could be a "neighborhood warfare" issue connected to his dog that had escaped previously.

11:49 p.m. — A caller in the 16000 block of Alioto Drive reported that he just chased away a prowler from his neighbor's property.

Saturday

4:18 a.m. — A caller at Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported hitting a bear. It was unknown if the bear was alive.

9:42 a.m. — A caller at Brewer Road and Conestoga Drive reported people stealing water from the area. The suspects were in a white Dodge Ram 3500 with a 500-gallon pump trailer in the back.

10:41 a.m. — A caller at Alexandra and Patricia ways reported a naked man standing in front of a home. Officers responded and admonished the subject, who was watering plants on the front deck.

12:04 p.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Newtown Road reported a burglary.

12:29 p.m. — A caller at Sharmiden Way and Carriage Road reported seeing a man who appeared "out of it" and was wandering aimlessly. Another caller reported seeing a man lying in a ditch. Moments later he saw the man in the middle of the road, seemingly unaware.

2:03 p.m. — A caller in the 14000 block of Meadow Drive reported a prowler on his property the previous night. The prowler ran from the area.

2:57 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of East Bennett Street reported a "vagrant" setting up camp on a property that had a fire last year. The person gathered his belongings and left.

3:28 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Carli Way reported a man walking in the area, screaming he would kill himself and cut his throat.

4:37 p.m. — A caller in the 19000 block of Cherry Creek Road reported a burglary.

