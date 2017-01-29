Nevada County police blotter: Man tells car owner he intends to steal his vehicle | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

8:13 a.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Lake Wildwood Drive reported a burglary that happened the previous day.

10:53 a.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Highway 49 requested the theft of a nickel from an envelope be logged into sheriff’s office records.

11:54 a.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive reported that someone threw a rock at his vehicle.

12:28 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Valley Drive reported a burglary.

5:18 p.m. — An inmate of the Nevada County Jail reported that his home in the 13000 block of Brooks Road had been burglarized since he’s been in custody.

9:48 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Gold Hill Drive reported the theft of $300 worth of pills.

Saturday

5:34 a.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Little Valley Road reported that a woman’s roommate broke through her back door and began destroying items. The woman fled to the caller’s home.

1:09 p.m. — A woman in the 11000 block of Rocker Road reported that her boyfriend refused to let her leave the property. She tried to leave, but her boyfriend took her car keys from her.

1:44 p.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Yah Way reported that a neighbor threatened him and threw trash at him.

2:15 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Combie Road reported that a man tried to sell him marijuana in the store’s parking lot.

2:24 p.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Glen Meadow Drive reported that he was holding an open house and that his brother-in-law approached a nearby fence and yelled profanities before returning to his own home.

5:58 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Combie Road reported a transient tried to steal a hat from a business. He then stayed in the parking lot through the day, harassing people and panhandling.

9:39 p.m. — A caller at Highway 174 and Brunswick Road reported someone walking in the middle of the road. The caller almost hit the person.

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:30 a.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Ridge Road reported that she went to evict someone from a storage unit. She cut the lock and found drug paraphernalia.

3:47 p.m. — A caller at Hughes Road and Cypress Hill Drive reported a Ford Expedition swerving into oncoming traffic.

4:26 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a driver in a dark blue Toyota extended cab truck who had followed and harassed her for six miles.

Saturday

2:53 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported two people trying to get inside her home.

9:52 a.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported that people were starting a transient camp.

1:52 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Litton Drive reported someone going through his vehicle. The caller confronted the man, who told him he intended to steal the vehicle. The man was last seen near the Litton Trail.

2:23 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of East Main Street reported a “gangbanger” making threats toward people inside a business. 2:43 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Mill Street reported two people trespassing. The trespassers were belligerent, refused to leave and cursed at the caller.

7:07 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported an attempted shoplifting that was spotted by a customer. The suspects left in a gray Honda SUV.

7:24 p.m. — A caller at South Auburn and Bank streets reported a man loitering in the area. He asked people for money for his broken-down car, though the caller saw no vehicle nearby. The man appeared to only approach elderly women.

7:45 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man who was exposing himself outside a store.

