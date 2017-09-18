Nevada County Police Blotter: Man stabs self; transients urinate and defecate near business

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:42 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported her house was broken into sometime in the last two days.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a transient stabbed himself in front of a store.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Henderson Street and Colfax Avenue reported seeing a drug deal in the area.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported transients digging through the dumpsters.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Packard Drive reported her grandson's license plate was switched.

Monday

12:49 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Highway 49 reported a person walking in the middle of traffic.

4:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported hearing a loud thump and grunting coming from a neighbor's house.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Saturday

9:25 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Alta Vista Avenue reported a man walking down the street carrying a rifle.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Pasquale Road reported they trapped their neighbor's loose dog and want it picked up.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported someone was breaking into their home, and grabbing them by the throat.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Thunder Road reported a father was poisoning his wife and child by putting bleach and detergent in the swamp cooler.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from Coldstream reported someone threatened to kill their dog.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Carrie Drive reported a woman parked in the road getting in and out of her vehicle several times and walking around.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from 22000 block of Rambling Oaks Drive reported a dog attacked his horse.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from Penny Court reported a man threatening to shoot himself and someone in the house.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from 17000 Dog Bar Road reported deer were in the roadway.

11:55 p.m. — A caller from Clayton Road reported her husband was drunk and throwing things around the house.

Sunday

6:01 a.m. — A caller from Penny Court reported a man and woman yelling at each other in the hall way. The woman is on meth and accusing people of stealing things from her.

8:06 a.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Penny Court reported their tires were slashed.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Chalk Bluff Road and Highway 20 reported missing dirt bike riders.

12:23 p.m. — A caller from Happydale Court reported a five-month-old was unbathed and being neglected by their parent who was drunk.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Wildwood Heights Drive reported a mountain lion just killed a deer in his backyard.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from Burma Road reported her daughter's vehicle was stolen from the street in front of her residence.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Black Road reported a woman screaming because her dog was killed.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Bennett streets reported a car accident and a motorcyclist ran off.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Oak Hollow Court reported a pit bull loose and on the run.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from Happy Dale Court and Highway 174 reported a man yelling for help and for someone to stop hurting them.

11:52 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Magnolia Road reported a fire at the baseball field.

Monday

1:14 a.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Chaparral Drive reported trespassers stripping drywall from a home to get copper piping.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

4:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Coyote Street reported a belligerent woman in the post office refusing to leave.

Saturday

3:21 a.m. — A caller from Broad and Bennett streets reported three subjects "hooting and hollering."

9:52 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sacramento Street reported men outside of a house yelling profanities.

Sunday

1:35 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of West Broad Street reported his wife was possibly drugged at a bar downtown saying she had two glasses of wine and now feels out of her mind.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a request for extra patrols due to transients urinating and defecating behind a business.

— Ivan Natividad