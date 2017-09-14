Nevada County Police Blotter: Man falls off treadmill

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Crown Point Circle and Whispering Pine Lanes reported a fire in the area near the old Budweiser distributor.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported three transients smoking in the park downtown.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported his vehicle was stolen from his work.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man fell off a treadmill.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a subject on a bike with a knife at the gas station.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a shoplifter.

7:24 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported the driver of a car dumping trash in the bushes.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Second Street reported a gunshot in the area.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a group of transients stole items from a business.

Thursday

3:20 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported she was not given the keys to a motor home she bought.

4:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a man sleeping at an ATM vestibule.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:14 a.m. — A caller from Washington lookout reported a fire in the area.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and South Ponderosa Way reported a vehicle in a ditch.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Jon Eric Court reported a woman and an infant were living in a deplorable residence with feces on the floor.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Lime Kiln Road asked if it was illegal to shoot a drone out of the sky if it was above his residence.

3:07 p.m. ­— A caller from Ballantree Lane reported someone making threats to go to a hospital and kill staff and anyone inside to kidnap his child.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Darkhorse Drive reported his son's car window was shot out by an air rifle.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive reported the theft of a wallet.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported a man outside of the front door talking to himself and scaring himself.

Thursday

12:42 a.m. — A caller from Birchville Road and Cornflower Court reported a man tazing another man on the ground.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Searls Avenue reported a man yelling and swearing at himself.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Commercial Street reported a hit and run.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported three transients starting a cooking fire.

— Ivan Natividad