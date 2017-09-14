Nevada County Police Blotter: Man falls off treadmill
September 14, 2017
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
9:07 a.m. — A caller from Crown Point Circle and Whispering Pine Lanes reported a fire in the area near the old Budweiser distributor.
10:07 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported three transients smoking in the park downtown.
10:45 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported his vehicle was stolen from his work.
11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man fell off a treadmill.
Recommended Stories For You
3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a subject on a bike with a knife at the gas station.
5:17 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a shoplifter.
7:24 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported the driver of a car dumping trash in the bushes.
8:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Second Street reported a gunshot in the area.
10:32 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a group of transients stole items from a business.
Thursday
3:20 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported she was not given the keys to a motor home she bought.
4:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a man sleeping at an ATM vestibule.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday
8:14 a.m. — A caller from Washington lookout reported a fire in the area.
10:47 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and South Ponderosa Way reported a vehicle in a ditch.
2:01 p.m. — A caller from Jon Eric Court reported a woman and an infant were living in a deplorable residence with feces on the floor.
2:29 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Lime Kiln Road asked if it was illegal to shoot a drone out of the sky if it was above his residence.
3:07 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported someone making threats to go to a hospital and kill staff and anyone inside to kidnap his child.
3:48 p.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Darkhorse Drive reported his son's car window was shot out by an air rifle.
5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive reported the theft of a wallet.
8:46 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported a man outside of the front door talking to himself and scaring himself.
Thursday
12:42 a.m. — A caller from Birchville Road and Cornflower Court reported a man tazing another man on the ground.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
12:19 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Searls Avenue reported a man yelling and swearing at himself.
4:47 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Commercial Street reported a hit and run.
6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported three transients starting a cooking fire.
— Ivan Natividad
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Penn Valley pipeline project stalled by discovery of rock, another $1.2 million needed for completion
- Crash causes delays on Brunswick Road in Grass Valley
- Nevada County Cannabis Alliance takes ‘Best in Parade’ at Nevada City’s Constitution Day celebration
- Marijuana community advisory group enters recommendation phase
- Meth bust nets 12 arrests
Trending Sitewide
- Three go to hospital in Nevada County collision
- Empty storefronts in downtown Grass Valley signal tough retail landscape (MAP)
- Nevada County sheriff: Skateboard theft leads to robbery charge
- Penn Valley pipeline project stalled by discovery of rock, another $1.2 million needed for completion
- Nevada County Supervisors vote to ease restrictions on building second units