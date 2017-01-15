Nevada County Police Blotter: Home invasions and gunfights across Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:42 a.m. — A caller reported that a transient was camping under the overpass at South Auburn Street and Hansen Way causing issues with families walking to school though he was not committing any offense. The caller was told that the man has been offered tickets out of town and his drums have been purchased but has not been able to be moved along.

9:56 a.m. — A woman at a care center on the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported that she had been moved and wanted the police. The nurses were advised to keep the woman from calling 911.

10:24 a.m. — Two males were seen attempting to steal a woman’s dog under the overpass at South Auburn Street and Hansen Way.

12:15 p.m. — A traffic accident was reported at Old Tunnel Road and Brunswick Road.

1:00 p.m. — A three vehicle accident partially blocked road on the 200 block of Colfax Avenue.

4:35 p.m. — A traffic accident involving a Hyundai and a motorhome occurred at the Highway 20 Ramp and Mill Street.

5:18 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive after crutches were left leaning against the shrubbery and looked strange.

8:15 p.m. — A be on the look out was issued for a heavy set white male who punched his ex girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the face on the 1000 block of Segsworth Way.

10:14 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance occurred when an unoccupied vehicle that appeared to have been in an accident, was hanging over an embankment near the 1000 block of East Main Street.

Saturday

9:59 a.m. —A burglary was reported on the 400 block of South Church Street after a storage unit was broken into and items were taken.

10:55 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported one mile east of Harmony Ridge Market on the Pioneer Trail when a SAR member reported a found cash register and safe.

12:06 p.m. — Gypsy Romanian Panhandlers with two small children were told to move along from the 100 block of McKnight Way.

1:30 p.m. — A box of wood screws was in the off ramp of Highway 49/20 and Bennett Street.

2:11 p.m. — A public relation contact was made on the 200 block of Depot Street after a man reported he was delivering a wallet to a subject that left it in his taxi. When he arrived the subject claimed that he was missing $210 from his wallet and could not pay the taxi driver.

2:59 p.m. — A restraining order violation from Thursday was reported at the Grass Valley Police Department after a woman stated that her honey was stolen sometime during the arrest of Curtis Mock. Her honey was not located when he was arrested.

4:44 p.m. — A group of Romanian immigrants were advised to return to Marysville after police received multiple reports of two females panhandling on the 100 block of McKnight Way.

4:51 p.m. – A woman reported an ongoing issue of being recorded by her neighbor on the 300 block of Clark Street.

5:02 p.m. — Calfire was transferred to for a fall victim who was not moving on the 100 block of Eureka Street.

5:05 p.m. — A theft was reported from a vehicle in Whispering Pines that was being worked on at an automotive repair shop.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

6:30 a.m. — At least three masked suspects armed with handguns conducted a home invasion on the 17000 block of Black Forest Road in Penn Valley. The occupants of the home were handcuffed and taken into the bedroom held at gunpoint, were asked where their guns where and said that they wanted guns. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, which was recovered in the Pleasant Valley Indian Springs area unoccupied and was returned to the victims. The suspects are still outstanding and were described as wearing black ops masks, dark clothing, black gloves and are considered armed and dangerous.

8:00 a.m. — A rollover vehicle accident was reported at Bitney Springs and Rough and Ready Highway.

10:21 a.m. – A caller on the 23000 block of Oakmont Way reported that her neighbor’s dog has once again pooped on her lawn.

2:49 p.m. – A caller on the 13000 block of Toby Trail reported the theft of a samsung tablet but was unsure where it was taken from.

3:13 p.m. – A caller on Allison Ranch Road and Evergreen Ranch Court reported that he was attacked by three dogs and was bleeding yet declined medical attention.

3:33 p.m. – A deputy response was requested for a BHO lab located on the 18000 block of Elephant Rock Court.

3:38 p.m. – A burglary was reported on the 10000 block of Oak Canyon Drive after suspects entered a vacant home through a doggy door.

3:53 p.m. – A caller on the 10000 block of Alta Street reported that a female subject has been breaking into sheds on the property.

5:45 p.m. – A burglary was reported on the 17000 block of Retrac Way after a man’s gold, cash, and a controlled substance were taken from his safe. The victim believed it was a former employee he had working on his property that he fired after he was caught doing speed.

7:24 p.m. – A driver on Interstate 80 near Truckee reported that an airplane is stalking him Sacramento to Truckee and became irate when he was asked for his phone number and name, stating that gang stalking is a felony over and over.

Saturday

12:27 a.m. – A gunfight ensued where a dog was shot on the 18000 block of Backwoods Road when three male suspects with masks tied up the victim before fire was exchanged.

12:58 a.m. – A caller reported that a male subject threatened to stab her and her dogs at Oak Tree Park.

3:42 p.m. – A caller on the 10000 block of Gold Flat Road reported that a transient camp had been set up on the property.

7:34 p.m. – A caller on the 18000 block of Buck Mountain Road advised of a large underage party that was advertised on instagram and snap chat. He believed that there were drugs and alcohol at the party since the flyer said to bring all the booze, drugs, and girls.

11:10 p.m. – A caller on the 16000 block of Bush Road reported hearing 2 shots that sounded like cannon fire.

