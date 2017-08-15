Nevada County Police Blotter: Four puppies found in middle of roadway

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported someone broke into his office and stole cash.

12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a subject near a business screaming and scaring customers.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a subject asking for an officer because they had no money and no place to go. The subject ranted about people in Auburn wanting to kill her and spitting in her face.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from Kate Hayes and Race streets reported a man on the pavement yelling at subjects who are not there.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported theft of money and a dress from an unlocked car.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a baby locked inside a van.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported subjects moving items behind a business near a steep hill.

10:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a subject in the parking lot mumbling to himself.

Tuesday

1:18 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported cars and people in the lower parking lot banging on unknown objects.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

8:54 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported water theft from a school fire hydrant.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Summit Ridge Drive reported their dog had been attacked.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Scotts Flat Road reported a dog locked in a car.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn and Manion Canyon roads reported finding four puppies in the middle of the roadway.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported her grandchildren being kidnapped.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported a car pulled over and a man and woman began to fight.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of McCourtney Road reported seeing flashlights flashing outside of a NID ditch.

Tuesday

2:24 a.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported a car ran out of gas on the road.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

5:41 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Commercial streets reported a driver ran two stop signs and is now looking for an open parking space.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Hoover Lane reported skateboarders on school property.

10:25 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Sacramento streets reported someone yelling for help down by the river.

— Ivan Natividad