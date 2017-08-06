Nevada County Police Blotter: Flasher reported on Litton Trail, Sierra College Drive | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

1:25 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Mill Street reported someone slumped over a vehicle's steering wheel for the past hour.

3:55 p.m. — A caller at Park Street and Highway 174 reported transients in the parking lot of a jewelry store. The caller asked for extra police patrols.

5:42 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a stolen pressure washer.

6:02 p.m. — A caller at Tinloy and Bank streets reported a physical altercation between transients at the bus stop. Officers arrived and arrested a man.

6:56 p.m. — A caller at Brunswick Road and Maltman Drive reported a man and woman who appeared in bad condition walking on the overpass. The caller said he thought the couple had been reported missing. Police arrived and spoke with the pair, who told officers that they'd been stranded at Edwards Crossing for the past week.

Saturday

7:27 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of medication out of a locked vehicle.

8:48 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of North School Street reported the theft of a black Yamaha 190 motorcycle.

9:18 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Bennett Street reported a burglary. Someone entered the home overnight and left dirt piles on the floor.

9:26 a.m. — A caller on Litton Trail reported a man with his pants half off who followed her and exposed himself.

10:09 a.m. — A caller on Sierra College Drive reported a man dressed in black who exposed himself.

11:47 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported someone sleeping near the back door of a theater, under a sign stating "No loitering." Officers arrived and the sleeping person left.

12:06 p.m. — A caller in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a tip jar.

7:31 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person in the store's parking lot who'd been told not to return after threatening employees with a bat.

9:05 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Church Street reported a man sitting on a patio near a door. A second call reported two to three other transients loitering in a stairwell near the rear parking lot.

10:48 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported three people "jumped" a man walking down the street. The suspects then left in a red truck.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

9:47 a.m. — Dispatchers reported a marijuana ordinance compliance check on Newtown Road.

10:23 a.m. — A caller at Highway 20 and Pine Flat Way reported a man arrived and began assaulting a woman in a tent. The woman then backed her full-sized Chevrolet pickup over the man's motorcycle.

10:39 a.m. — Dispatchers reported a marijuana ordinance compliance check in the 10000 block of Owl Road. Other Owl Road checks were reported at 11:15 a.m., 11:22 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

1:06 p.m. — Dispatchers reported a marijuana ordinance compliance check on Penny Court.

5:57 p.m. — A caller at Lower Colfax Road and Emily Court reported someone with multiple tattoos hiding in some bushes.

9:28 p.m. — A caller at Highway 20 and Pine Flat Way reported people in the area searching for her. The caller added that the people were robbing a neighbor's camp and smashing items. The suspects then left toward Nevada City.

11:16 p.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Highway 174 reported a possible burglary. A man and women were inside a store.

Saturday

1:49 a.m. — A caller in the 18000 block of Gopher Lane reported that a woman stole his Jeep Grand Cherokee after dropping him off.

2:12 a.m. — A caller at Highway 174 and Empire Cross Road reported someone lying in the road. The caller then reported the person was walking down the road before charging her vehicle.

3:57 a.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Road reported a woman standing in the middle of the northbound lanes.

8:30 a.m. — A caller at Perimeter and McCourtney roads reported that someone had broken into a bank of mailboxes and that mail was scattered.

9:30 a.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Voyager Way reported that someone had chopped down a tree and stolen a generator chained to it.

3:09 p.m. — A caller at Arrowhead Lane and Highway 174 reported that someone who'd called authorities complaining about her son selling firewood by the road tried to hit her son with a four-door sedan. The suspect then kicked down her son's sign.

— Alan Riquelmy