Nevada County police blotter: Caller says 2 men were crouched in woods, watching home | TheUnion.com

Nevada County police blotter: Caller says 2 men were crouched in woods, watching home
January 24, 2017
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
8:52 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported a man on the sidewalk bagging marijuana from a black, plastic tote.
Noon — A caller in the 17000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported that a man threatened a customer in front of a business. The suspect had a knife in his hand. Authorities arrested the suspect on drug and vehicle charges.
2:37 p.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Chatsworth Lane reported that someone called her, said her name and address and threatened to kill her.
3:06 p.m. — A caller in the 17000 block of Alexandra Way reported that an email account was hacked. Someone then demanded money from the Alta Sierra Property Owners Association.
3:40 p.m. — A caller on Willow Valley Road reported that a Facebook group had formed and set a date in February to trespass on abandoned property.
5:18 p.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Brunswick Road reported ID theft and that someone had hacked her student loan accounts.
5:30 p.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Loma Rica Drive reported a burglary that happened over the weekend. It appeared that nothing was taken.
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
8:25 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Joyce Drive reported two men crouched in nearby woods staring at the caller. Police arrived and told the men not to return.
11:34 a.m. — A man in the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a winch from the back of his pickup.
2:22 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of McKnight Way reported two transients dumping food on grass in front of a business. Police arrived and told them to leave.
6:51 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man scaring people with a knife.
— Alan Riquelmy