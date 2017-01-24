Nevada County police blotter: Caller says 2 men were crouched in woods, watching home | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:52 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported a man on the sidewalk bagging marijuana from a black, plastic tote.

Noon — A caller in the 17000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported that a man threatened a customer in front of a business. The suspect had a knife in his hand. Authorities arrested the suspect on drug and vehicle charges.

2:37 p.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Chatsworth Lane reported that someone called her, said her name and address and threatened to kill her.

3:06 p.m. — A caller in the 17000 block of Alexandra Way reported that an email account was hacked. Someone then demanded money from the Alta Sierra Property Owners Association.

3:40 p.m. — A caller on Willow Valley Road reported that a Facebook group had formed and set a date in February to trespass on abandoned property.

5:18 p.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Brunswick Road reported ID theft and that someone had hacked her student loan accounts.

5:30 p.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Loma Rica Drive reported a burglary that happened over the weekend. It appeared that nothing was taken.

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:25 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Joyce Drive reported two men crouched in nearby woods staring at the caller. Police arrived and told the men not to return.

11:34 a.m. — A man in the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a winch from the back of his pickup.

2:22 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of McKnight Way reported two transients dumping food on grass in front of a business. Police arrived and told them to leave.

6:51 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man scaring people with a knife.

