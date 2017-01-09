Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports road about to be washed away, may damage gas line | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

8:01 a.m. — A caller reported a tree down on the road and blocking west bound traffic on Highway 174 and Bear Mountain Road.

9:47 a.m. — PG&E reported that Rucker Lake Dam level is high and that flows are expected to increase at an unknown rate for an unknown amount of time and that they will open the low level outlet of the dam and monitor if emergency levels change.

10:42 a.m. — A fire was reported on the 19000 block of Tara Lane when a house filled up with smoke.

10:42 a.m. — Power lines were reported down in the road at Alta Street and Dolores Drive.

11:43 a.m. — A caller on the 15000 block of Mount Olive Road reported ongoing mail theft.

12:43 p.m. — A caller on the 13000 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported that someone put a rock in her culvert and is blocking the pipe causing water to back up and come onto her property.

12:45 p.m. — A mudslide was reported on Bloomfield Graniteville Road and Lake Vera Purdon Road.

1:31 p.m. — A vehicle was reported off the roadway with it’s front end in the water at Lower Colfax Road and Rattlesnake Road. No one was around.

1:41 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that a tree was down and causing sparks from a powerline at Greenhorn Access Road and Highway 174.

1:41 p.m. — A mudslide with a tree in it was reported north of Bloomfield Graniteville Road and Coyote Street.

2:02 p.m. — A 911 caller on the 10000 block of Lime Kiln Road reported that someone had just taken her State of Jefferson sign off her tree.

2:34 p.m. — A distraught driver in the Allison Ranch area said she was lost on an unknown road before connection was lost.

2:53 p.m. — A caller reported a tree into a house on the 15000 block of Cascade Loop.

2:56 p.m. — A caller reported downed power lines and a car that had just hit a tree with lines on the car at Dog Bar Road and Taylor Crossing Road.

3:59 p.m. — Caltrans assistance was requested by CHP for a mudslide on Pleasant Valley Road and Rices Crossing Road.

4:03 p.m. — A caller on the 11000 block of Bonnie View Way reported that the road is about to be washed away and may damage their gas line.

6:36 p.m. — A 12 year old juvenile on Toby Trail was believed to be under the influence of something after he tried to choke out his mom and was throwing things around.

9:58 p.m. — A caller on North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a power outage at the house with an oxygen dependent mother. He could not get the generator started for her.

10:07 p.m. — A caller on the 11000 block of Alta Sierra Drive reported a tree leaning into the residence and believed the tree would fall into the propane tank.

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

11:11 a.m. — A 911 caller reported that a blocked culvert on the 100 block of East Colfax was causing flooding.

11:37 a.m. — A report was taken for found property after a license plate and part of a bumper were found in the road near the stop sign at Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue.

11:58 a.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Ocean Avenue reported flooding in his garage coming in from several sources including the road.

11:58 a.m. — A caller reported a tree leaning in the roadway at Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way.

12:09 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Huntington Court reported that their neighbor has been keeping a dog outside in bad weather and that the dog is currently in distress.

12:46 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at a business on the 100 block of South Auburn Street when two transients in layers of sweatpants would not leave the location.

1:22 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Auburn Street reported that the American flag is barely holding on. The flag was attached.

2:10 p.m. — Reports of a possible sinkhole forming on the road at Horizon Circle and Holbrooke Way was unfounded.

4:37 p.m. — A large branch was reported in the westbound lane at Highway 174 and Happy Dale Court.

6:02 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that the creek is running down Colfax Avenue at Ophir Street.

6:11 p.m. — A man hole cover was reportedly being pushed up by water on the 450 block of Mill Street. The caller was concerned there may be sewer contamination.

7:11 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 200 block of Dorsey Drive after a woman reported that her 20 year old son was damaging the apartment with his hands due to being drunk.

7:46 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of South Auburn Street after a cleaning employee reported finding broken glass and blood in a business.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

8:09 a.m. — A fire was reported on the 200 block of Giles Street when white smoke was noticed coming from a vacant property.

9:00 a.m. — A caller reported that a stop sign was severed at the corner of Washington and Main Streets. The remaining part of the sign was at the courthouse.

11:46 a.m. — A caller on the Deer Creek Tribute Trail reported a brown pit bull with a leash and a red sweater running loose on the trail.

1:33 p.m. — A traffic accident was reported on the 800 block of Lindley Avenue.

4:49 p.m. — A theft of skateboards was reported at the NCPD lobby after the skateboards were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

8:59 p.m. — A traffic accident was reported on the 700 block of Nevada Street.

Saturday

9:18 a.m. — A vehicle stop on the 800 block of Zion Street resulted in a citation.

1:32 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances at Nimrod Street and Park Avenue was determined to be horseplay after a female was heard screaming “Help!” and “Don’t!” from a white van over Little Deer Creek.

2:33 p.m. — Grass Valley Police Department was asked for assistance after a patient left a hospital on the 100 block of Glasson Way with an IV still in place and no shoes on. The subject was also believed to have broken into a vehicle and left the doors open to it.

3:41 p.m. — Candles were reported stolen by a tenant on the 400 block of Broad Street and believed it was her landlord.

10:58 p.m. — A subject stop on the 300 block of Sacramento Street resulted in the arrest of two subjects booked on warrants.

11:56 p.m. — A disturbance on the 400 block of Nimrod Street occurred when one man was arguing with himself.

Sunday

10:36 a.m. — A public works call occurred after a 12-inch diameter tree fell in the highway at Highway 49 and Highway 20.

2:05 p.m. — The coroner was called to the 800 block of Zion Street after an unresponsive female was seen sitting on a couch inside of a unit. Cal Fire advised they would be forcing entry and requesting an officer before the woman was confirmed dead.

3:16 p.m. — A downed tree suspended by power lines occurred on the 400 block of Uren Street.

4:51 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of Commercial Street reported that a street gas lamp has a broken shield protecting the flame and it is now shooting out. Cal Fire requested public works be contacted to shut the gas off.

5:19 p.m. — A bridge at Nevada and Broad streets was closed after an architect reported that the bridge was unsafe.

8:42 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Nevada Street reported that a tree had fallen into a building and it appeared that no one was around.

— Elias Funez