Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller accidentally drinks half ounce of bleach

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Northridge Drive reported someone who stole her car left a soda under her seat.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from West Empire Street and Highway 49 reported a vehicle on fire in the roadway.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man waiting for a drug drop off.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported transients that were kicked out of store are still outside smoking pot.

11:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Muir Street reported the smell of smoke from a fire in the area.

Monday

12:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported two males digging through the dumpster.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

8:56 a.m. — A caller from Englebright Lake reported the theft of a jet ski overnight.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported being almost run off the road by a semi-truck heading westbound.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Trotter Road reported subjects shooting guns for target practice with rounds coming across to their house.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing Bridge reported vehicles parked on bridge making it hard to get through.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Gold Run reported a motorcycle accident.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from Redwood Court and Lakeshore South reported his daughter's friend was selling ecstasy.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from Sequoia Court reported accidentally drinking a half ounce of bleach.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of McCourtney Road reported her children's father had been drinking and is attempting to drive their kids home.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from the 19000 block of Tiger Tail Road reported her neighbor harassing her dogs.

9:18 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported subjects from a campsite threatening another campsite with a gun.

9:31 p.m. — A caller reported 10 people in a fight causing traffic to be backed up.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Majestic View Court reported an animal got under their fence and killed their goats.

Monday

2:06 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood reported his daughter was followed and pulled over by a security unit and was asked inappropriate things.

7:49 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Greenhorn Access Road reported a car off the roadway on fire.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a woman taking her clothing off in a public rest room.

6:53 p.m. — A caller from 500 block of Searls Avenue reported a dog locked in a car panting heavily. One window was reported cracked but not enough.

Sunday

12:55 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Brunswick Road reported a motorcyclist was down and not moving.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from Bourbon Hill Road and Nevada Street reported a woman walking around high on meth.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Nevada streets reported a dog locked in a car without water.

Monday

12:33 a.m. — A caller form Nimrod Street reported a man hit a woman.

— Ivan Natividad