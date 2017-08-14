Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller accidentally drinks half ounce of bleach
August 14, 2017
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
8:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Northridge Drive reported someone who stole her car left a soda under her seat.
12:58 p.m. — A caller from West Empire Street and Highway 49 reported a vehicle on fire in the roadway.
3:36 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man waiting for a drug drop off.
5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported transients that were kicked out of store are still outside smoking pot.
11:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Muir Street reported the smell of smoke from a fire in the area.
Monday
12:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported two males digging through the dumpster.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Sunday
8:56 a.m. — A caller from Englebright Lake reported the theft of a jet ski overnight.
11:06 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported being almost run off the road by a semi-truck heading westbound.
12:18 p.m. — A caller from Trotter Road reported subjects shooting guns for target practice with rounds coming across to their house.
2:27 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing Bridge reported vehicles parked on bridge making it hard to get through.
3:14 p.m. — A caller from Gold Run reported a motorcycle accident.
4:21 p.m. — A caller from Redwood Court and Lakeshore South reported his daughter's friend was selling ecstasy.
5:06 p.m. — A caller from Sequoia Court reported accidentally drinking a half ounce of bleach.
6:59 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of McCourtney Road reported her children's father had been drinking and is attempting to drive their kids home.
8:21 p.m. — A caller from the 19000 block of Tiger Tail Road reported her neighbor harassing her dogs.
9:18 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported subjects from a campsite threatening another campsite with a gun.
9:31 p.m. — A caller reported 10 people in a fight causing traffic to be backed up.
10:59 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Majestic View Court reported an animal got under their fence and killed their goats.
Monday
2:06 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood reported his daughter was followed and pulled over by a security unit and was asked inappropriate things.
7:49 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Greenhorn Access Road reported a car off the roadway on fire.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
1:14 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a woman taking her clothing off in a public rest room.
6:53 p.m. — A caller from 500 block of Searls Avenue reported a dog locked in a car panting heavily. One window was reported cracked but not enough.
Sunday
12:55 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Brunswick Road reported a motorcyclist was down and not moving.
3:54 p.m. — A caller from Bourbon Hill Road and Nevada Street reported a woman walking around high on meth.
5:12 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Nevada streets reported a dog locked in a car without water.
Monday
12:33 a.m. — A caller form Nimrod Street reported a man hit a woman.
— Ivan Natividad
