Nevada County police blotter: Bushes cut with possible machete? | TheUnion.com

Monday

10:40 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Catherine Lane and Presley Way reported a male and female fighting in a vehicle.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main reported a male harassing customers who then left and is walking around with a crowbar.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported twice in the last few weeks someone entered their vacant house that’s for sale and left feces in the toilet. The house was not damaged and nothing was missing.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported vandalism.

2:48 p.m. — A subject was stopped by a police officer and was arrested on charges of a probation violation, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a shoplifting incident. Contact was made with the caller who advised they foiled the theft and recovered the stolen merchandise. They further advised they will call if he returns.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clark Street reported two people just walked through his property and went to his neighbor’s property, who wasn’t home. The caller said they are looking around as if they are looking for something of value.

9:42 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported someone attempting to cut the bushes with what appeared to be a machete.

Monday

9:12 a.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Augustine Road reported his wife was smashing Christmas ornaments. He tried to cancel response from officers and hung up after being advised deputies would respond.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Secession Lane requested a welfare check on his son. He said he hasn’t spoken to him for a week, which is abnormal during the holidays. The caller requested a note left to “contact family” if no one answers.

3:06 p.m. — Alarms went off on Linnet Lane and a person was arrested on charges of misdemeanor failure to appear.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Valmont Trail reported someone took her 9-year-old brother. The brother was located.

9:17 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a vehicle following the caller since Lake of the Pines, swerving and passing against traffic.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of North Ponderosa Way reported drones being flown within 10 feet of her house.

Tuesday

12:03 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Sugar Pine Court led to an arrest on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave.

Friday

2:57 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street requested an officer because he’d been asked to leave for non-payment of a motel bill. The caller was uncooperative and kept growling at the dispatcher and said asking questions was irrational. He disconnected.

Saturday

12:18 p.m. — A caller reported she saw in the police blotter that there was a theft of rings from a booth at Victorian Christmas and she remembered one of her guests having something similar.

7:38 p.m. — A person on the 300 block of Broad Street was arrested on charges of two counts of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Monday

7:30 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported her bread order has been stolen for the 20th time this year.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported a flatbed trailer parked on the street for three days and people possibly living in the car on the trailer.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported continual parking lot vacuuming every night that is very loud.

