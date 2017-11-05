Nevada County Police Blotter: Bride goes missing, found passed out in hallway

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:03 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a transient sleeping in the trash cans.

8:41 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported finding someone's backpack and alcohol on an outdoor patio table in front of the business. Officers arrived and found a man deceased near the items. They also found suspected controlled substances. There appears to be no foul play and the weather appears to have played no role in the death.

Saturday

12:19 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two transients sitting between two businesses, smoking marijuana and refusing to leave.

2:02 p.m. — A caller in the 40 block of Primrose Lane reported her glass shower door exploding for an unknown reason. The caller asked authorities if they'd heard of something like that happening before.

10:03 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Bank Street reported that his wife, wearing a white wedding dress, was missing. The bride was found about 20 minutes later, passed out in a hallway.

10:24 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of East Main Street reported that a juvenile tried to buy cigarettes with a fake ID. Dispatch reported that the ID was genuine. It was mailed to the owner.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

3:12 a.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Lazy Lane Road reported a man harassing customers and asking them for money and car rides. The man was told to leave but refused.

8:31 a.m. — A caller near Harvest Lane and Rough and Ready Highway reported that her mini-horse was killed overnight. The animal appeared to have been attacked and partially eaten by wildlife.

9:20 a.m. — A caller on Old Downieville Highway reported that people have been breaking into one of her homes and growing marijuana. Dispatch said it appeared the person was a renter who had established residency, and that the issue was civil, not criminal.

9:42 a.m. — A caller near Vista Avenue and Stanley Way reported someone pulled her by the hair out of bed, hitting her head and causing her to vomit. The suspect then flipped her bed, threw a chair at her and began hitting her.

11:36 a.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs Road and Starduster Drive reported being kicked off a marijuana farm. All the caller's items were at the farm, though its owner wouldn't let him return.

3:06 p.m. — A caller near Alta Street and Alta Vista Drive reported a man loitering in front of a business. The man asked the caller for money. He was later seen trying to break into a newspaper machine. He ran from the caller when confronted.

3:59 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Nishinam Gulch Road reported the theft of over $800 worth of keys from a trailer.

Saturday

10:28 a.m. — A caller near Sunrise and Summer Access roads reported that someone brandished a knife and threatened him. The suspect left the residence and stole the caller's vehicle from the driveway.

— Alan Riquelmy