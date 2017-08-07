Nevada County Police Blotter: Black bear seen wandering through backyard | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:42 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of East Main Street reported waking up to the sound of a crash. The caller then saw suspicious people near a trailer, adding that transients are loud when searching through trash.

5:14 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported the theft of an electric control module from his vehicle. The device controls the power windows and door locks. There was no sign of forced entry.

7:24 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man who stole a pair of shoes and then left the business. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Recommended Stories For You

Sunday

11:05 a.m. — A caller at Town Talk and Old Tunnel roads reported transients yelling and smoking cigarettes in the woods behind some apartments.

8:53 p.m. — A caller on Alta Sierra Drive reported that his daughter jumped from his car while he was driving. The daughter was taken to a Roseville hospital.

9:33 p.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Thunder Road reported that someone broke into her motor home.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:08 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Church Street reported that a 2005 Gray Lexis was towed. The caller said they knew who had the vehicle towed.

8:52 p.m. — A caller at Commercial and Coyote streets reported that a gas lamp was broken and leaking gas.

Saturday

6:26 p.m. — A caller at Old Downieville Highway and Wyoming Road reported that a suspect, who she'd filed a report on, was taking pictures of her vehicle.

8:44 p.m. — A caller at Argall Way and Zion Street reported someone walking in the road. The caller was worried a vehicle would hit the walker.

Sunday

1:53 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Searls Avenue reported a black bear strolling through her backyard.

— Alan Riquelmy