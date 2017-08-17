Nevada County Police Blotter: A cow that needs a good milking

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a drug addicted infant at the emergency room.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported that she did not start a fire at her house.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a transient drinking alcohol by the post office.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a dog locked in a car.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man throwing up in the bushes.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a customer bought a product from a store but after finding out the same product was cheaper online, they told an employee who became irate and took the product from the customer without refunding them.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a man punched a girl in the face twice.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Neal streets reported a driver driving recklessly in the middle of the roadway.

Thursday

3:04 a.m. — A caller from Race Street reported yelling and a possible fight near Memorial Park.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

9:23 a.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Excelsior Ditch Camp Road reported a neighbor putting reflective stickers up on private property along the roads.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported his brother took a gun and bullets and said he was going to kill himself. The brother was locked in the bathroom.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of McCourtney Road reported seeing a "cow that looks like it hasn't been milked for days."

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Shannon Way reported a female client was assaulted at her residence last week.

2:52 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Torrey Pines Drive reported and injured feral cat in their driveway.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Newtown Road reported her tenants won't move a 12-foot ladder that is close to her car.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Woodruff Court reported theft of items from her home after it burned down.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from Voyager Way reported having an argument with a neighbor over a dog fight.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way reported finding an ecstasy pill at a house in Alta Sierra.

Thursday

1:28 a.m. — A caller from Darcey Lane reported his daughter has been missing since Tuesday.

7:13 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and River Ranch roads reported a deer in the roadway.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:27 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported finding a duffle bag full of items.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported witnessing a hit and run in a parking lot.

— Ivan Natividad