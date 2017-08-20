Nevada County Poice Blotter: Man calls 911 just to thank police

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:29 a.m. — A caller at Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man making threats to shoot people.

9:01 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man lying down in a parking lot. The man appeared flushed and had a cut on his head.

9:19 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Valley View Drive reported the theft of a 1999 blue-and-green Outback Subaru. The vehicle was unlocked with its keys inside it at the time of the theft.

11:23 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient in the street, then by the side of a building, moaning and screaming.

Recommended Stories For You

1:52 p.m. — A caller at Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported a man with a beard who appeared crazy as he danced in the lanes of the street. Dispatchers couldn't determine the type of dancing.

2:08 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported transients behind a restaurant camping overnight and leaving trash.

8:53 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman causing a disturbance in front of a store, claiming that the business' staff had stolen from her.

9:34 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of East Main Street reported a large group of transients with beds and chairs in the road.

Saturday

8:22 p.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Squirrel Creek Road reported a knife fight involving two men. The caller, called uncooperative in reports, told dispatchers to "Just get someone down here before someone dies."

8:47 p.m. — A man at Hughes Road and Lidster Avenue called to thank Grass Valley police. The caller said he couldn't find dispatch's phone number and didn't know how else to contact them.

9:39 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported people panhandling as customers left a store. The caller asked for police to arrest the panhandlers if they returned.

10:14 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man with a large gash on his head coming in and out of consciousness.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

10:25 a.m. — Dispatchers reported a marijuana ordinance compliance check on Douglas Lane.

11:20 a.m. — Dispatchers reported a marijuana ordinance compliance check on Cedar Ridge Drive.

11:43 a.m. — Dispatchers reported a marijuana ordinance compliance check on Highway 174.

1:10 p.m. — Dispatchers reported a marijuana ordinance compliance check on Scopar Road.

3:52 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported that a man was trying to get her to smoke marijuana. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

6:17 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Willow Valley Road reported possible squatters in the old HEW Building. Deputies arrived and found what appeared to be signs of forced entry into the building.

11:34 p.m. — A caller at Flying T and Rex Reservoir roads reported two people stripping a red-and-gray Ford F150 in the middle of the road. The men ran when confronted.

Saturday

5:24 a.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Pawnee Trail reported that someone had broken down her door and that the person, later determined to be an animal, was inside her home. The caller left the house and heard the sound of something breaking.

10:06 a.m. — A caller at White Cloud Campground at Highway 20 reported a drone flying in the area that had grounded a helicopter needed for an Interstate 80 fire.

2:06 p.m. — A caller at Interstate 80 and Big Bend reported someone in a burgundy Ford F150 with a camper shell flicking cigarettes out the window.

4:05 p.m. — A caller in the 14000 block of Highway 49 reported the theft of a table and two chairs from her front porch.

10:14 p.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Mount Olive Road reported a man who entered the caller's home and used the bathroom. The caller chased him away.

11:31 p.m. — A caller at Maidu Trail and Indian Springs Road reported that someone broke into a locked vehicle.

11:59 p.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Mount Olive Road reported someone possibly trying to enter a home through a bathroom window. The caller saw a light shine through the window and later spotted someone in the backyard. The suspect then ran from the area.

— Alan Riquelmy