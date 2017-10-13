Nevada County Planning Commission set for Oct. 26 hearing, vote on Dollar General project

The Nevada County Planning Commission on Oct. 26 will hold a public hearing before voting on approval of an Environmental Impact Report for three proposed Dollar General stores, county staff said Friday.

The projects — which if approved would put stores at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive, 17652 Penn Valley Drive and 12345 Rough and Ready Highway — have drawn controversy since first announced over two years ago.

Both supporters and opponents of the projects will get the chance at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to speak to the Planning Commission at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

Planning commissioners are expected to vote after the public hearing on whether to approve the environmental report for each site — the final, major hurdle before construction can begin.

Opponents have argued the stores would impact traffic, lighting and each area's character. The stores' developer has said the businesses would provide household items conveniently and quickly.

The environmental impact report, paid for by Dollar General, took months to write. It states that the stores would impact the three sites in different ways.

The Planning Commission must provide a statement of overriding consideration if it's to allow the stores at the Alta Sierra and Rough and Ready sites. Findings of fact under the California Environmental Quality Act also must occur.

The environmental report states that the Alta Sierra store would significantly change the area's character. Plans are required to show how new lighting would affect the spot.

The Penn Valley business also needs a lighting plan, though no mitigation is needed because it would sit on a major traffic corridor, the report states.

A store at the Rough and Ready site would degrade the area's rural and residential character. No mitigation is available, according to the report.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.