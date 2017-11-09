Nevada County Planning Commission denies Alta Sierra location for Dollar General

The Nevada County Planning Commission followed through on Thursday with their intention to deny a Dollar General in Alta Sierra — a move that now gives the store's developer 10 days to appeal.

The unanimous vote to deny a development permit and oak tree management plan came as no surprise. The commission on Oct. 26 voted their intention to deny the site at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive, which forced Thursday's meeting because it went against county staff's recommendation to approve. County staff needed time to write new findings of fact about the store site.

"This is not a denial of a type of business," Commissioner Laura Duncan said, referring to the new findings of fact that include lighting and aesthetic issues.

The Oct. 26 votes to deny a Dollar General at 12345 Rough and Ready and approve one at 17652 Penn Valley Drive followed staff recommendations. Those were final decisions. Both have been appealed to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. No date is set for the appeals.

SimonCRE, which is developing the Dollar Generals here, has indicated it would appeal the Alta Sierra decision, if commissioners voted to deny.

County staff wrote new findings of fact after commissioners signaled their intention two weeks ago to deny the Alta Sierra site. In those new findings staff states the site would produce significant light and glare, be physically unsuitable for the site and lead to unavoidable aesthetic impacts.

Any benefit the project would bring is offset by negative environmental effects and the detriment it would create to the surrounding area, the findings state.

Attendees broke into applause after commissioners denied the project.

No public comment occurred on Thursday, as commissioners heard from attendees at the Oct. 26 meeting.

Planing commissioners did receive some written comments received after that meeting.

Bob Hren, chairman of the Nevada County Republican Party, writes that the Alta Sierra site appeared to meet all project requirements.

"This location deserves a full and fair re-assessment," Hren states. "Our communities need all the new jobs and tax revenues that such compliant developments can bring."

Nadeane Diede opposes the approval of the Penn Valley store in an email. She says it's incompatible with nearby thrift stores and would provide "minimal jobs at minimal wages."

"Dollar General does not fit the desire by the residents of these communities for better quality goods," Diede states. "Dollar General will not improve the quality of goods offered to these communities."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.