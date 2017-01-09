Nevada County physician offers a course on how to help sick people feel better | TheUnion.com

After many years in practice, an oncologist was shocked to learn that he himself had been diagnosed with cancer. Struggling physically and emotionally with his own illness, the doctor sought out a support group for cancer patients led by physician Jeff Kane.

“He pulled me aside and said, ‘I had no idea,’” said Kane. “Standard health care generally addresses the physical part of an illness but too often is not effective in treating the emotional suffering of a patient, their loved ones and their caregivers.”

The doctor turned out to be one of the lucky ones, said Kane, as he went into remission long enough to reopen his practice. From that point on his approach with patients totally changed. He extended the time he spent with each patient and began to pay attention to their emotional state.

“Having been sick yourself is a vitamin for understanding others who are ill,” added Kane. “I was sick once with a serious spinal cord condition — it wasn’t fun, but it was a very valuable experience.”

Beginning in February, Kane will be teaching a Sierra College course geared exclusively for caregivers entitled, “Your Bedside Manner: How to Help Sick People Feel Better.” The course is designed to help caregivers understand the emotional aspect of illness and how to respond compassionately to loved ones and help them feel understood.

Kane, who earned a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a medical degree from the University of Southern California, has spent more than 35 years facilitating cancer support groups. He’s served as an associate physician at the National Institutes of Health and founded the support program for patients and families at Sutter Cancer Center, Sacramento and at the Sierra Nevada Cancer Center in Grass Valley. His latest books are “How to Heal” and “Healing Healthcare.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, ill people are often in a state of “distress,” which can greatly reduce one’s quality of life and may even lead to poorer clinical outcomes. Research suggests that patients experiencing stress can develop a feeling of hopelessness and feelings of depression and anxiety. This can cause a great deal of stress for the caregiver as well. Yet studies have shown that social and emotional support can help patients cope with psychological stresses, and, according to the NCI, can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and, in some cases, the symptoms of cancer and treatment.

This is where Kane comes in.

“In my class I want to teach another way of looking at sickness,” he said. “Doctors are not trained to treat feelings, and that’s what this course is about. Hundreds of patients are suffering from fear, anxiety, confusion, anger, depression and isolation — not the tumor. Often this emerges as PTSD. Anti-depressants can work over the short run, but they only repress emotions temporarily. Emotions are a normal part of illness.”

Why is Kane interested in teaching this course?

“It’s a valuable skill — and I don’t see anyone else doing this,” he said. “When you get older, chances are you will become ill or become a caregiver. There are real hazards for caregivers. They can be affected by illness — their health statistics are dismal. Part of this class will include setting boundaries, because, in essence, caregivers need caregivers.”

“It’s a delicate issue,” he continued. “People say, ‘I want to take care of my wife — I don’t want strangers coming in the house.’ But there’s more to consider, such as the value of respite care. Even just the chance to go out and see a movie.”

But a key component to the four-session course, which begins Feb. 6, is to teach caregivers how to respond compassionately to their ill loved ones, and not get stuck in a pattern of trying to “fix” another’s suffering.

“When it comes to sick people, often the most effective tool is listening — listening without an agenda,” said Kane. “Listening is training in literal empathy and compassion — tell me what’s going on with you until I feel it. A magic happens when you get it. It also comes down to honesty. The medicine that helps the most is the truth with compassion, and that’s a skill. People in my support groups have come up to me in the past and said, ‘I didn’t know you could talk about this.’ It can really lead to deep personal change.”

