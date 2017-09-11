Nevada County Photos of the Week: Sept. 2-8
September 11, 2017
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely town as well? Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition every Saturday.
Send submissions by Friday morning to photos@theunion.com.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Long-standing Nevada County coffee house gets new owners
- Miss California, Grass Valley’s own Jillian Smith, to compete for Miss America
- Nevada County prosecutors: Carlee D’Arata pleads no contest to gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated
- Puppy injured during Grass Valley chase involving stolen truck
- Nevada Union’s Garrett Graves overcomes adversity, makes triumphant return for senior season