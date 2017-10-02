Nevada County Photos of the Week: Sep. 23-30
October 2, 2017
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely town as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition every Thursday and Saturday.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
