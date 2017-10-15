Nevada County Open Studios tour connects community

Dozens of Nevada County artists invited the public into their studios this weekend for the second week of Fall Colors Open Studios Art Tour hosted by the Center for the Arts.

Artist Valerie Messervy Birkhoff showed off her sculptures, paintings and multimedia works inside her Grass Valley home studio. Birkhoff, who moved to Nevada County less than two years ago from San Francisco, said the Open Studios tour has been a great way to connect with other artists in the community and meet new friends.

"I think of it as having a party," she said.

Carin Brooks displayed her gourd sculptures for the fifth year in a row at the Katie Wolff studio in Alta Sierra. A native of Sweden, Brooks said she has made strong connections through the art tours and has met other Nevada County residents who share her Swedish roots.

People come back year after year, she said, to see her new work.

"Art connects people," Brooks said. "It's a great way to meet people."

Martha Jones, who uses found materials to create mosaic sculptures, was also at the Katie Wolff studio for the art tour. She said the event has been a great way to share her work with the community. The only drawback, she said, is she doesn't get the chance to see other artists' work during the tour because she's too busy with her own display.

Luckily, Jones said, the seven artists featured at the Wolff studio are able to share their creations with each other.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.