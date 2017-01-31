Nevada County officials say storm damage is between $4-5 million | TheUnion.com

Nevada County officials say they’re weeks from learning if the state will release funding for damage caused by severe storms that swept through the area last month.

State and federal officials have toured damaged areas in the county and received repair estimates of between $4 million and $5 million. They’re now examining those estimates before Gov. Jerry Brown decides whether the area will receive funding under the California Disaster Assistance Act, said John Gulserian, program manager of the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

Over 30 counties, cities and special districts declared a state of emergency after the storms, said Shawn Boyd, an information officer with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, in an email.

State funding could open the door to federal dollars, the latter of which would significantly decrease Nevada County’s share of the repair costs, Gulserian said.

“I’m hoping for both,” he added.

January’s storms dropped 25.93 inches on Grass Valley. They swelled rivers and streams, flooding some areas and causing major damage to Maybert Road in Washington. Trees and power lines were felled across the county, and sinkholes opened in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

If Nevada County secured state funding, it would receive 75 percent of the repair costs. That would leave the county with a $1 million bill, if repairs totaled $4 million.

Federal funds would further reduce the county’s costs. In that case, the county would pay only $240,000 — 6 percent of $4 million, Gulserian said.

A key component to state and federal funding is the county’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. That document is what Gulserian called the community’s plan to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters. It also makes a community eligible for funding.

Nevada County residents can participate this month in the creation of a new Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Gulserian’s office is holding a public meeting about the new plan from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St.

