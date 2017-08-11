Nevada County offers new “Ask Nevada County” mobile app | TheUnion.com

On Sug. 16, Nevada County will launch "Ask Nevada County," a new mobile app and online citizen service request system for users to submit service requests.

The app will address issues from road maintenance to environmental health concerns through their smartphones and online.

Online and mobile app users will be able to submit service requests through Ask Nevada County on a wide variety of topics and concerns that include drainage, potholes and pavement maintenance, problem roadside brush and trees, dirt road issues, dead animals and illegal dumping to name a few.

Users will also be able to submit requests and comments to a number of departments that include roads maintenance, environmental health, trash and recycling, sewer service, agriculture and transit. Users can register online and track their service requests in real time, receive email status updates and information on the scheduled work, submit additional video and photos, and sign up for alerts on other service requests of interest. Users can also submit requests anonymously.

Ask Nevada County will also link users to important county information through in-app tools like Nevada County Places, show users nearby service requests, and provide quick access to Nevada County's Facebook page and website.

With Ask Nevada County, officials boast new and improved options to engage with resident's government, gain greater insights into issues in their community and quickly see how Nevada County is working to solve their issues and concerns.

Recommended Stories For You

The Ask Nevada County mobile app is available for free in Apple's App Store or in Andriod's Google Play. To submit a service request through Ask Nevada County online, visit Nevada County's public website after Aug. 16.

— Source: Nevada County public works