Nevada County, nonprofits do ‘reset’ on solving homelessness | TheUnion.com

Learn more about both programs by calling the county’s Behavioral Health Department at 530-265-1437.

Turning Point: This program, and others like it, provides several services that include long-term residential care and full-day rehabilitative treatment.

Crisis Stabilization Unit: This facility temporarily houses those with mental illnesses who, in the past, would have gone to the emergency room. Clients aren’t admitted at its front door, but are instead referred from the emergency room, It’s meant for those who won’t hurt themselves, or other people, and won’t flee the building.

People suffering from mental illness, or homelessness, have options in Nevada County.

Local officials point to programs like Turning Point, which provides its patients with a mobile service that travels to them when necessary.

There’s also the Crisis Stabilization Unit, a facility by Sierra Nevada Medical Center that provides emergency psychiatric care.

Therapists are available at the jail. Local nonprofits offer food and clothing.

A large problem with connecting people to those services is that those who need the help must be willing to take it, Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall said.

“I think we’re stuck in that case,” she added.

Elected officials, government employees and nonprofit leaders gathered Monday to discuss homelessness in the county. Hall called the gathering a “reset,” saying more meetings or smaller working groups could stem from this initial discussion.

“There’s a lot of passion around this issue,” Hall added.

Pauli Halstead, manager of the homeless day center Streicher House, wanted answers at the meeting. She regularly encounters mentally ill people at her job, some of them she considers dangerous. She wanted to know what the county can do to get those people evaluated and into appropriate programs.

“We are a triage place now for the mentally ill on the street,” Halstead said.

Strict criteria must be met to put someone into treatment against their will. They must have a mental disorder that causes them to be in immediate danger of hurting themselves, others, or be gravely disabled, said Michael Heggarty, director of the county’s Health & Human Services Agency.

Gravely disabled means someone could have food, clothing or shelter and refuse to use them.

Officers can take someone who wants no treatment into protective custody, but only if that person is a danger to themselves or others, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said.

Mentally ill people who break the law can find themselves in jail for a few hours before they’re released. They then return to the streets without treatment, said Janice O’Brien, president of Sierra Roots.

According to Gammelgard, authorities have little power in those cases. A judge might have issued an order requiring that person’s release. Someone must be released if authorities file no charges against that person within 48 hours.

Hall said she wants to bring more people like jail staff into future discussions. She hopes Monday’s meeting will lead to a process the county could use to solve chronic homelessness.

“That’s my vision of a starting point,” she added.

