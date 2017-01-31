Nevada County Library seeks public input through survey | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Library is seeking the public’s input about how it should spend new tax dollars from the recently passed Measure A.

The library system has issued a survey, available both online and on paper, to gather public opinion on the best ways to use the money. Measure A, passed Nov. 8, will increase an existing eighth-of-a-cent sales tax to a quarter-cent. The new tax becomes effective April 1 and is expected to raise $4 million a year.

The county should begin receiving the additional revenue around June or July.

Laura Pappani, the county’s librarian, said she wants multiple surveys rolled out over the next several weeks to reveal the public’s wishes for her system. She’ll compile the survey results into a report and deliver it in May to the Board of Supervisors.

“The surveys are to capture the opinions of the public,” Pappani said.

The first survey — available online at http://www.theunion.com and http://www.mynevadacounty.com/nc/library — focuses on library hours. It’s also available in print at the main library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City, and its branches.

Other surveys will ask about current and future branch library locations, as well as technology and resources people want at the library.

Each survey takes about 5 minutes to complete. A new survey will appear online every two weeks. Pappani expects to compile information gained from them in late March and April. She’ll then put the results into a five-year strategic plan, which she’ll later present to supervisors.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.