Nevada County launches new website

MyNevadaCounty.com has a new look based in a redesign for an intuitive user experience and easy access to the information citizens are looking for, a news release states.

Designed with the user in mind, the new site includes updated navigation. Access information on Nevada County's Board of Supervisors, Special Districts, or the Nevada County Courts through the "Government" tab. Departments are easy to find and listed alphabetically under the "Department" tab. Users can also navigate to information and services through the "Services," "Community," or "How Do I?" tabs and their subcategories.

From MyNevadaCounty.com's new homepage, users can easily access information on property tax, find county job openings, submit a citizen service request, stay up to date with current county news, find upcoming events from Board Meetings to Gold Country Stage's Free Fare Days, and stay in touch with Nevada County's social media sites. The website includes improved functionality that increases citizen's ability to interact with Nevada County departments through new features such as Notify Me, Ask Nevada County, and the Alert Center.

Notify Me: Allows users to sign up for updates via email or SMS when new agendas, news articles, bid postings and calendar events are posted.

Ask Nevada County: Mobile app and online citizen service request system to submit anything from road maintenance to environmental health concerns to county staff.

Alert Center: Notifies users of important or urgent community information that is highly visible in a banner across the top of the website.

Nevada County partnered with CivicPlus, a cloud based solutions company that provides website design specifically for local governments, on the redesign of MyNevadaCounty.com. CivicPlus has over 20 years of experience working with local government and has developed more than 2,000 government websites across the country. Its content management system allows staff to quickly update the website and is designed to help reach more residents with every communication.

Nevada County's new website replaced the old website on Aug. 16 and is available to the public at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com.

"Nevada County looks forward to providing an easy to use website to help communicate and provide the best service possible to the community," the release states.

If you have any questions or would like to provide feedback, please contact Nevada County's Information and General Services Department at webmaster@co.nevada.ca.us.

Source: Nevada County